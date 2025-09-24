Kamala Harris Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving (to the GOP)

How can I miss you when you won't go away?

Keep telling you day after day

But you won't listen, you always stay and stay

How can I miss you when you won't go away?

—Dan Hicks

It's been more than five decades since the late, great Dan Hicks sang the words that ought to be sung to failed presidential contender Kamala Harris — by her fellow Democrats.

You've probably already read reports right here at PJ Media about Harris's September book tour, in which she's done everything she can to juice sales and dodge responsibility for her loss to Donald Trump last year, but there's more to be told.

So let's step back a moment and take a look at the bigger picture, because I can't stop laughing — and you know how I love to share.

When a big-name politician or journalist "writes" a book, the promotional tour is a carefully orchestrated affair. Prior to the book's release, big-name TV talking heads and political "journalists" receive juicy excerpts to generate hype. Immediately, alternative news sources — hey, that's us! — pick up the juicy excerpts and add our own spin. This goes on for two or three weeks, culminating with the putative author of said book going on a Sunday morning news show or two to amp the hype up even further before the book itself drops on Tuesday.

Even if you didn't recognize the process before, you've seen it play out countless times.

Poor Kamala Harris. The juicy excerpts from "her" new memoir, 107 Days, began their scheduled leaks on Sept. 10. That's the same day Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated in front of his family and the entire world. The day of its release, Harris lost out on the front page to news of Jimmy Kimmel's return to ABC.

Rescheduling a book release and the accompanying tour at the last minute just can't be done, so if anybody is talking about Harris today, it's pretty much just you and me.

I exaggerate, but not by much.

Despite Harris being the first woman and the first black woman to serve as veep and to run for president as a major-party candidate, 107 Days is just #3 on Amazon's sales charts. It doesn't even take all that many book sales to reach #1.

The reviews aren't great, averaging 3.3 stars. I gave the one-star reviews a look — limiting myself to verified purchases — expecting to find nothing but highly partisan attacks on Harris herself rather than the book. Often, what I found instead were complaints like these:

"Inauthentic. Unreadable. Had to stop halfway through which I never do."

"I was looking forward to this book, but unfortunately it was a very slow read. Disappointed reading the part about Pete. In this country, we should pick the best person, even if they are gay."

"Don’t bother. Full of inaccuracies."

"Blame everyone but yourself."

Without that veep boost from Joe Biden, Harris would likely today be what she was five years ago: a United States senator of no particular accomplishment or affection, but with a seat for life due to nothing more than her immutable physical characteristics and California's odd voting habits.

Thanks to Biden, she's a failed presidential candidate, a whiny author few will read, and a likely 2028 repeat contender who just won't go away.

Like a rash on the Democratic Party's… you-know-what.

Poor Kamala just can't seem to catch a break. Well, except for all the breaks she got along the way from serving as Willie Brown's side piece to becoming vice president. That's where her lack of skill, likability, or accomplishment became so apparent that they ended her chances of ever becoming president.

"If only they'd ended her ambition, too," our Democrat friends must think, but maybe conservatives ought to appreciate this gift that doesn't stop giving.

