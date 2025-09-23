Is Wired Trying to Get Elon Musk Assassinated Next?

You might think that the days and weeks after an assassin took the life of the guy who wanted nothing more than to engage with people would be a good time to tone down the "NAZI!" rhetoric against other public figures. Tell that to Wired's Noah Shachtman, whose latest piece paints Elon Musk as an evil Bond villain "out to rule space" and demands to know "When the orbiting rifles are handed out, how many gun lockers will Elon have the keys to?"

I'm trying hard not to sound paranoid here. But when Shachtman tells Wired readers that "you’ve watched Elon Musk stomp and smash and rage his way through politics and policy," so they "get what’s at stake if he’s given an outsize role in the weaponization of space," it's easy to imagine the next Tyler Robinson carving death messages into a few shell casings.

Am I insane? Normally, this is where I'd urge you to go read the whole thing, but Shachtman's article is behind Wired's paywall (link here). Apple News seems to have it available to the public (link here). I'm not an Apple News subscriber, but they're pushing one of those "Three Months Free!" offers at me since I bought a new phone. So maybe that link will work, maybe it won't — good luck!

Musk often lets Starlinks run under the table, sometimes as a way of pressuring governments to license the service legitimately. “But in Iran, they’re just straight-up flouting the rules,” says one knowledgeable observer, “trying to overthrow the government by giving power, giving internet access” to Tehran’s opponents. It wasn’t the first—or last—time Musk used Starlink in ways that seemed to support the Israeli government’s objectives.

Musk also likes and works with President Donald Trump, who is Literally Hitler™, except when Bibi Netanyahu is. "Musk isn’t afraid to use his technologies to advance his politics," Shachtman warns. "We’ve seen Musk enable [Israel's] war effort, and we’ve seen him deny that aid when it suited him to do so."

But Musk's evil ambitions go so much further than just enabling Nazis, foreign and domestic.

“This is really the elephant in the room. And Musk just points at Mars like, ‘This is my objective. Don’t look at Starlink,’” Novaspace's Lucas Pleney told Shachtman. “This is why I’m thinking: Is he really pointing the finger toward Mars and believing in it? Or is he just trying to divert us from the big thing, which is Starlink and how much it will take over?”

Then there's Golden Dome, which is where Shachtman's Hitler-meets-Bond-villain theme shines through:

"In an unusual twist, SpaceX has proposed setting up its role in Golden Dome as a ‘subscription service’ in which the government would pay for access to the technology rather than own the system outright.” Of course, a subscription is something that can be turned off. Musk would have the kill switch to America’s orbiting weapons system. The man behind “MechaHilter.” The guy who gave the thumbs up to using his satellites as part of a campaign to overthrow a government and appeared to do very little as hundreds of thousands starved. That dude, with an outsize role in the making and maintaining of an arsenal in space—one in which the guns are pointed down at Earth.

Somewhere, a deranged young man reads this and wonders what to carve into a 30-06 shell.

While I'm a big supporter of Musk's politics — and also a happy Starlink customer — Longtime Sharp VodkaPundit Readers™ know that what I'm really crazy about is Musk's space ambitions.

SpaceX, with its reusable Falcon 9 workhouse, has already reduced the cost of putting stuff in Low Earth Orbit by 25-40%, depending on the launch. That's made things possible (like Starlink, our military's growing Starshield, and much more) that simply weren't possible before.

With Starship, SpaceX hopes to reduce the cost to orbit by an additional 90-99%. At that price, Musk won't just make a lot of money for his investors, he'll open up the Solar System to the human race. There are riches out on the final frontier, starting with metals-rich 16 Psyche, just waiting for the nation able to reach them first.

Exploration? Pure science? Settlement? Whatever your space dream — and even if you don't have one, because SpaceX is paying its own way to Mars — Musk could prove to be the most impactful human being since Christopher Columbus.

It's no coincidence that Lefties hate Columbus, too.

I have one last question.

Couldn't we put politics aside long enough to give humanity its best shot at ending our dependence on a single, fragile planet?

"Nah," says the Left. "Let's see if we can spur another nutcase like Tyler Robinson into action."

Previously: We're Going to Mars, and We're Bringing the Stars and Stripes With Us