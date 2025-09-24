The Morning Briefing: Trump Triggers the UN and It's Pretty Freakin' Glorious

Top O' the Briefing

Tuesday was definitely one of those, "Yeah, this is totally what I voted for," kind of days.

Like all sane, patriotic Americans, I'm not a big fan of the United Nations. We all learned back in school what the organization was originally intended to do, and none of us are old enough to remember a time when it may have accomplished any of its original stated goals. What the UN has been since I've been of age to care is a place for some of the most hateful and useless actors on the world stage to gather and complain about the United States.

Oh, the UN is also the primary driver behind climate change hysteria and the attempts to establish a nefarious New World Order to "combat" it. Like I said, not a fan.

President Trump did his thing at the UN on Tuesday, and I really wish I could have been there. This is from Matt:

President Trump on Tuesday morning addressed the United Nations General Assembly, and he didn’t hold back on his criticism of the organization and its membership. The president criticized European allies over green energy, immigration, and other issues. He also blasted the UN as a whole, asking, "What is the purpose of the United Nations?" “I ended seven wars and in all cases, they were raging with countless thousands of people being killed,” Trump said, stressing that his actions saved lives where the UN had failed. “It’s too bad that I had to do these things instead of the United Nations doing them. And sadly, in all cases, the United Nations did not even try to help in any of them,” he added.

That was just him buttering them up. This wasn't just a speech, it was a tour de force flex from an American president who doesn't shrink from being the most powerful man in the world.

Trump kneecapped the UN, calling it out for being completely ineffective at the things that matter, like peacekeeping. He also lit up the countries that are playing along with the charade. It was political theater at its finest. As his press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, he "took a sledgehammer to the failing globalist world order."

That would be the world order that the Democrats and their Eurotrash socialist besties are constantly drooling over. While indicting the latter, he was actually firing salvos at the former. Here's an example that my HotAir colleague Beege Wellborn shared in a post:

President Trump to Europe: "If you don't get away from the green energy scam, your country is going to fail. If you don't stop people that you've never seen before, that you have nothing in common with, your country is going to fail... You are destroying your heritage." pic.twitter.com/6sBvSy0lMy — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 23, 2025

Quite predictably, the Democrats had some extra doses of insanity over in their asylum because of the speech. Kamala Harris took her scorched earth book tour to the shrieking harridans at "The View" and said that the world would be laughing at the president after his appearance at the headquarters of international corruption. My friend and Townhall colleague Katie Pavlich was in attendance, and our sister site Twitchy passed along her response to the ravings of Princess Cackles:

I am here and they are not laughing. They actually look kind of terrified. https://t.co/nac4icGfKv — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 23, 2025

Honestly, I think that President Trump was rather reserved in front of the hostile collection of lesser countries, especially given how raw his emotions probably are since the assassination of Charlie Kirk. He could have threatened the UN with a quick trip to the dustbin of history and he didn't.

Eh, next time.

