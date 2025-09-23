Melania Announces New Initiative for Children In UN Speech

First Lady Melania Trump accompanied the president to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday, and she didn't shy away from the spotlight. After sitting in the audience for her husband's rousing speech that proved the United States is, once again, the strongest nation in the free world, Mrs. Trump herself spoke on her plans to create a new "global coalition of nations committed to enhancing the well-being of children through the promotion of education, innovation, and technology."

The first lady's initiative is called "Fostering the Future Together." Its mission is "to ensure that every child can flourish in the digital era." Mrs. Trump began her speech today by painting the following picture before announcing her new plans:

We all have been in that moment of personal reflection, looking out over our city's lights while time feels frozen. Behind each flickering light is a family at home where parents work tirelessly to unlock brighter futures for their children. We have all stood there gazing. What can I do? As a child's dreamy world manifests their curiosity in the physical world, their imagination is a place filled with pastimes which adults often consider insignificant, unimportant.



As children, we all played marbles, flew paper airplanes, and ran with a thin string in our hand watching our kites lift off. Great minds have turned marbles into microchips, paper airplanes into drones, and kites into satellites. Innovation is wonderful. Our nations benefit from advancements in technology, saving lives, expanding access to knowledge, connecting people, and of course safety. Safety multiplies innovation. Since technology is evolving at a pace that exceeds lawmaking, we must identify simple solutions to protect our children ingenuity. Remember, our next generation will also teach to revolutionize how we live, travel, design, and connect.

Mrs. Trump said that she will officially launch Fostering the Future Together with an inaugural meeting — which will include the spouses or equivalent representatives of heads of government — at the White House during the first quarter of 2026. According to the White House, the objectives of the initial phase include:

Prioritization of the personal development of children.

Unification of efforts surrounding children, technology, and education.

Collaboration with the private sector to provide access to innovative education technology, including artificial intelligence, robotics, and blockchain.

Exchange of solutions encompassing the advantages and risks of artificial intelligence.

The first lady has a soft spot for children and ensuring their safety, as well as making sure they grow up with as many opportunities available to them as possible, and it sounds like this initiative will do just that. While it's something that those of us who have actually paid attention have known for years, she's proven this in recent months, by writing a letter to Vladimir Putin, asking him to think of the children who are growing up in a dark world due to his war; comforting the girls who survived the devastating flooding at Camp Mystic; spending time with sick kids at children's hospital; and speaking up on behalf of our country's foster children, among other things.

Her husband has even joked about how much she loves children recently, claiming that he believes she loves their son Barron even more than the president.

You can watch Mrs. Trump's full remarks here:

First Lady Melania Trump delivers remarks on Fostering the Future Together: A Global Coalition for Children - September 23, 2025 pic.twitter.com/vJn8pmXxq8 — Office of the First Lady (@FirstLadyOffice) September 23, 2025

