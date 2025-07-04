The First Lady Kicks Off America's Birthday With Some Special Little Friends

First Lady Melania Trump kicked off the United States' 249th birthday with a sweet and selfless gesture. Yesterday, she visited Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. and spent time with some of the sick children who are patients there. She brought teddy bears, books, puzzles, blankets, and stickers, and spent time chatting and decorating crafts with the children, many of whom suffer from cancer, as well as heart and kidney problems. Mrs. Trump also visited with the hospital staff and loved ones of patients. She even met privately with a three-month-old and teenage boy and their families in the heart and kidney unit.

Advertisement

Here's a video that she posted on X. I love watching the first lady interact with kids — you can tell she has such a special place for them in her heart.

The children and families at @ChildrensNatl show incredible courage and resilience every day. I was grateful to share time with them ahead of Independence Day and express gratitude to the dedicated doctors and nurses who care for them with such compassion. pic.twitter.com/0hDIUJVHkW — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 4, 2025

While decorating patriotic crafts with some of the children, Mrs. Trump asked them if they knew what the country was celebrating on July 4. "Independence Day," one child exclaimed.

"It’s a very special day,” the first lady replied. "So we will have a big party at the White House...when you feel better, maybe next year, you come over and we’ll celebrate together." After that, she asked the kids about their favorite sports, music, and foods, which they seemed to enjoy sharing with her.

🚨 NOW: While President Trump is on the phone with Vladimir Putin, First Lady Melania is visiting sick kids at the Children’s National Hospital



Our First Lady is freaking amazing. pic.twitter.com/RifUia2Cqt — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 3, 2025

Once they finished their decorations, the group headed out to the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden, where they placed painted rocks, flags, and other red, white, and blue decorations in honor of our nation's birthday.

Advertisement

.@FLOTUS Melania enters the healing garden with Children’s National patients to decorate for the Fourth of July! 🇺🇸

📸: @MaryMargOlohan pic.twitter.com/OAO6WXJJFM — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) July 3, 2025

.@FLOTUS Melania sets up 4th of July decorations with the kids at Children's National Hospital. 🥹🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hFiwe7E0Yv — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) July 3, 2025

.@FLOTUS Melania and her new friends plant American flags outside the Children's National Hospital for the 4th of July. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Cr1xujabNB — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) July 3, 2025

Later, White House Grounds Superintendent Dale Haney accompanied the first lady in the garden, where they donated an "Eternal Flame" tea rose to the hospital. The rose bush came directly from the White House.

The Bunny Mellon Healing Garden was named for philanthropist and horticulturalist Rachel “Bunny” Lambert Mellon, and it's dedicated to the first ladies of the United States for their commitment to supporting the children's hospital, dating back to Rosalynn Carter. According to the hospital, "Children with serious illnesses often have very limited access to nature and miss feeling the warmth of the sun. Our spacious 7,200-square-foot rooftop garden advances our commitment to providing the best possible care and experience to each patient."

Mrs. Trump also joined her husband in the Oval Office yesterday to welcome Edan Alexander, the American Hamas hostage who was held captive by Hamas for 584 days, and his family.

Advertisement

President Trump and Melania meet with Edan Alexander, an American citizen who was held hostage by Hamas t*rrorists for 584 days



Biden abandoned him.



Trump got him out. pic.twitter.com/XQdtC140hm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 3, 2025

There is so much that is refreshing about having Donald Trump as president at this point in time, but having a first lady who can spend time with sick children and freed hostages rather than playing caregiver to her husband is one of the best of them all.

Happy Independence Day!

In honor of our nation's 249th birthday, we wanted to offer you something huge: 74% off a PJ Media VIP Membership. That's a year's worth of exclusive content, podcasts, livestreams, interaction with our writers and other readers, an ad-free experience, and more for a very low price.

Click this link to sign up and use the code word POTUS47 to get the discount. And make sure you do it ASAP — this sale won't last long.

We can't wait for you to join us for the new Golden Age of America.