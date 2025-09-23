Our Culture Is Changing, but It Hasn't Been Pretty

As We the People neared Election Day in 2024, I did the same things I did prior to the 2016 and 2020 elections. I wore my MAGA everywhere (except restaurants, as I prefer my meals sans communist DNA), and I flew Trump flags from my car.

Advertisement

The middle fingers I used to see became high-fives from strangers and honking horns from fellow drivers. People stopped me in stores to solemly ask if I thought Donald Trump had a chance, to which I always responded, "He is going to win, I promise, if everyone votes."

I knew then that the culture had changed, and even better, it continues to swing back in the direction of patriotism.

We saw the communists burn down America's big, blue toilet towns back in 2020, allegedly in honor of a career criminal named George Floyd. Soccer moms, desperate to prove how "not racist" they were, took to the streets by day, while their gluten-free, gender-confused kiddiewinks, calling themselves "Antifa," torched and looted neighborhoods to the tune of roughly $2 billion.

FACT-O-RAMA! Antifa is based on a party that the German Communist Party formed in 1932. Thy are pro-communist, and those filthy apparatchiks are just as deplorable as Nazis.

For a group that allegedly hates fascism, Antifa sure acts like a bunch of fascists, such as denying their adversaries the freedom of speech, deplatforming, and even doxxing them. When that fails, violence is acceptable.

Despite all that, the stains at Operation Mockingbird somehow painted George Floyd as a victim of "systemic police racism" and Antifa as guardians of righteousness, but that has changed.

President Donald Trump finally declared the animals of Antifa to be what many of us have known they are for years: a domestic terror group. PJ Media's own Catherine Salgado wrote about it:

In his Sept. 22 executive order, Trump defined Antifa as “a militarist, anarchist enterprise that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, law enforcement authorities, and our system of law. It uses illegal means to organize and execute a campaign of violence and terrorism nationwide to accomplish these goals.” Antifa became particularly infamous during the 2020 summer of love and the so-called "mostly peaceful" protests, and it remains a source of violence in the United States, with Portland just one city still enduring months of anti-ICE Antifa riots.

Advertisement

What does it mean to be a designated domestic terror Group? According to the White House, it means:

All relevant executive departments and agencies shall utilize all applicable authorities to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle any and all illegal operations — especially those involving terrorist actions — conducted by Antifa or any person claiming to act on behalf of Antifa, or for which Antifa or any person claiming to act on behalf of Antifa provided material support, including necessary investigatory and prosecutorial actions against those who fund such operations.

In other words, Antifa, once considered the virtuous soldiers of racial equality, is cooked.

I also knew the cultural shift was well underway back in May when a white woman dropped an "N-bomb" on a kid rifling through her bag while in a Minnesota park, and a few more on the "alleged" Somali pedophile who began to videotape her.

If this had happened two years earlier, she would have been doxxed, fired, and possibly beaten into a puddle of goo. Rather, she snagged roughly $800,000 from an online donation platform. The aforementioned Somali man has, as of today, reeled in $10.

A major — and tragic — reason the culture of the U.S. is changing was the murder of a beautiful Ukrainian war refugee named Iryna Zarutska.

The Democrats have been telling us that "white supremacy" is an existential threat to the nation, though few (if any) examples have surfaced. Watching Zarutska get stabbed to death by a black man who celebrated his actions by stating, "I got that white girl," was a wake-up call for people who believed white people are "hunting black people every day."

Advertisement

In response to Zarutska's murder, North Carolina Republicans voted on a bill called Iryna's Law, which would curtail the pre-trial release of alleged criminals. Every Republican voted for it, and every Democrat who cared to vote voted against it.

Realizing that the Zarutska murder was bad for the narrative, Democrat Sen. Mujtaba Mohammed of Mecklenburg County is trying to squeeze in an amendment that would prevent using victims of violent crime, like Zarutska, for "political purposes."

INCONVENIENT FACT-O-RAMA! There are more than 1,500 murals of George Floyd nationwide, including an honor to George Floyd in Raleigh, North Carolina's Freedom Park.

One of the most devastating domestic terrorist attacks as of late is the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Despite the far left animals' attempts to paint Charlie as racist, fascist, everything-o-phobe, approximately 100 million people viewed his recent memorial online. I believe we haven't begun to see the effects of his murder at the hands of a tranny-loving gay man on our current culture, but I believe that his murder will have a significant impact on how people view the Left and their trigger-happy tranny bufoons.

The nation, if not the world, is waking up to the evils of the Democrats and the Islamo-commie movement that threatens our Western civilization. Every time a leftist kills someone, another Republican is made.

Related: When Charlie Kirk Died, So Did the Democratic Party. What’s Coming Next Is Even Worse.

Related: No, Political Violence Is Not Coming From 'Both Sides'

Advertisement

If your hirsute gorgon-in-law has been harping about Trump sending the National Guard into various cities, hoping to crack down on crime and save lives, please ask zher how zhe felt when Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz sent tanks into the suburbs, and attacked peaceful families, rather than sending the troops downtown to battle the anarchists:

Mad at President Trump protecting cesspool cities with the National Guard?



Don't forget Tim Waltz ordered the National Guard to shoot people with paintballs during the George Floyd protest even though they were just setting peacefully on their porch. pic.twitter.com/Db5pDAGWw8 — Adam (@Adam000019) August 26, 2025

The violence from the far-left wackjos will continue, bank on it.

It's past time to fight back! I have the answer:

Become a PJ Media VIP warrior and get into the fight NOW

Click HERE, use promo code FIGHT, and you'll get 60% off. You'll also be in the FIGHT. You will be helping to keep free speech free. Without it, we are lost.