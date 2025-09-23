Country Superstar's Wife Vows to 'Live Like Charlie' After Attending Memorial

Brittany Aldean, the wife of country superstar Jason Aldean, has come forward and stated that after attending the memorial for assassinated conservative icon Charlie Kirk on Sunday, she's inspired to "live like Charlie." Kirk was a deeply dedicated and faithful believer in Jesus Christ. At just 31 years old, he has managed to change the world, and his life has now led to hundreds of millions of people hearing the gospel.

Brittany, a 37-year-old social media influencer, created a video and shared it with her 2.6 million Instagram followers, addressing her thoughts and feelings following the memorial.

“Yesterday, we went to Charlie’s funeral service in Arizona, and it was vastly different than what I anticipated in the sense that it was just so faith-based,” Aldean said in the clip. “I knew it was going to be, but everyone was worshiping. Everybody. There was just something different in the room.”

She added, “This man’s legacy that he has left, the impact that he has had on so many people… like, I knew he had impacted a ton of people, but this was just, this feels different.”

Aldean, like so many others who attended Kirk's memorial, said it felt less like a funeral and more like a "revival."

“It was very overwhelming,” the 37-year-old influencer said. “I expected to go in there and cry hysterically the whole time. I brought this big thing of tissues… and instead, it was weirdly positive.”

Brittany then stated that the legacy of Charlie Kirk was "so big," noting he "had a different purpose in life."

“There was just a different plan that was greater for him that God knew,” Aldean explained. “They keep saying, ‘Live like Charlie,’ so I’m going to. I’m going to really try to do that.”

Both Brittany and her popular country star husband, Jason, have been ripped for not being shy about sharing their politically conservative beliefs. However, none of the pressure from the extreme left has intimidated them into silence. The couple has never apologized nor backed down concerning their values and beliefs. Both have been passionate supporters of President Donald Trump, especially during his presidential campaign in 2024.

Close to 100,000 attended Charlie Kirk's memorial in person at the Arizona Cardinals' stadium, with an estimated 100,000,000 tuning in to watch it online or on television. Most of the president's cabinet delivered speeches, along with Trump himself and Vice President Vance.

However, without a doubt, the highlight of the entire memorial was the electrifying and deeply moving talk from Charlie's widow, Erika Kirk, who is now the CEO of Turning Point USA. In a prime example of what it means to "live like Charlie," Erika forgave her husband's killer, saying it's what Christ did on the Cross for the very people who crucified him. She also said it was what her husband would have done.

During the president's keynote address, he referred to the conservative activist as "our greatest evangelist for American liberty" and said that he's now "a martyr for American freedom."

Charlie would no doubt have been thrilled by the fact that the speakers at his memorial service repeatedly preached the gospel of Christ, with honesty and clarity, time and time again.

