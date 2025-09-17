'Star Trek' Actor Accuses Trump of Using 'Nazi Playbook' to Exploit Kirk Assassination

"Star Trek" actor George Takei, no stranger to ridiculous left-wing political hot takes, is accusing President Donald Trump of exploiting the assassination of Turning Point USA founder and conservative activist Charlie Kirk by using the "Nazi playbook."

Takei took to leftist social media platform BlueSky to share a Substack article featuring the headline, "Is Charlie Kirk Their Reichstag Moment?"

“After Charlie Kirk’s murder, Trump and his allies wasted no time crafting an insidious and baseless narrative: that the left is violent, the right is under siege, and only they can restore order,” Takei wrote in his post. “Sound familiar? The Nazis tried the same playbook.”

The piece, penned by The Big Picture, leveled accusations against the president of taking advantage of the tragedy to bring about a nationwide crackdown on Democrats as a whole, not just the leftist extremists who are connected to domestic terrorist groups.

The Trump regime is sure acting like it’s found its “Reichstag” moment. That of course refers to the burning of the Reichstag parliament building in Germany in 1933, an incident the Nazi Party then used to justify suspension of civil liberties and an authoritarian takeover. In the United States in 2025, the current regime’s “Reichstag moment” is the murder of right-wing provocateur, Charlie Kirk.

In line with the usual gaslighting liberals have engaged in concerning the motivation of Kirk's killer, Tyler Robinson, 22, the article attempts to convince readers that he had no political ideology. However, evidence that we've seen thus far paints a very different picture. Messages between Robinson and his transgender boyfriend clearly state that he wanted to kill Kirk for his political views, which he labeled as "hate."

“Some hate can’t be negotiated out. If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence. Going to attempt to retrieve it again. Hopefully they have moved on. I haven’t seen anything about them finding it,” the assassin is alleged to have written.

Robinson's text messages ended by saying his father had become "pretty diehard MAGA" since Trump took office.

“Since Trump got into office, my dad has been pretty diehard MAGA. I’m gonna turn myself in willingly. One of my neighbors here is a deputy for the sheriff. Again, you are all I worry about love. Don’t take any interviews or make any comments. If any police ask you questions, ask for a lawyer and stay silent,” he continued.

This hardly seems ambiguous. Robinson despised Kirk because of his views on transgenderism and likely other policy positions. At the root of this horrific crime is the fact that leftists are growing more extreme and aggressive in their opposition to conservatives who disagree with them.

Contrary to what many of the left's talking heads continue to say, the celebrations of Charlie Kirk's assassination point toward wanting to see their political opponents eradicated rather than engage with them in thoughtful debate.

And that, as much as liberals try to deny it, is because of the radical nature of their indoctrination through the mainstream media, movies, television, and platforms like Discord.

