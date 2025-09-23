Madonna Is ‘Beefing’ With the Pope – on Instagram

Name three things you never imagined being in the same sentence ten years ago. I’ll go first. “Madonna,” “Pope Leo XIV,” and “Instagram.”

So now, here’s the sentence, courtesy of ChurchPop on the X platform:

Advertisement

Yes, this really happened!



Singer Madonna expressed her disapproval of Pope Leo’s message in a recent comment on Catholic News Agency’s Instagram page.



Catholic News Agency's story centered on his priority as Pope: the Gospel.



Catholic News Agency reported,



“Pope Leo XIV… pic.twitter.com/zC4fLCe9De — ChurchPOP (@Church_POP) September 23, 2025

One of the running themes coming out of the favorable news coverage of Charlie Kirk and who he was as a person has been “dialogue.” Charlie was known to friend and foe alike as being someone who encouraged dialogue between dug-in opponents. I wrote about this on Sunday with regard to Charlie’s reaching out to lefty Van Jones.

As fate would have it, Madonna is now trying to get some dialogue going with the Vatican.

When CNA ran a story about Pope Leo and the Gospel, it posted an excerpt of the piece on Instagram. In the post, Pope Leo said his “primary role as leader of the Church is confirming Catholics in their faith and sharing the Gospel with the world, not resolving global crises.”



Pope Leo’s comments originated with his first major sit-down interview with a reporter as the Pontiff. He faced off with Crux journalist Elise Ann Allen. The resulting story more than hinted that the pope said he does not want to continue or promote polarization in the Church.

“I don’t see my primary role as trying to be the solver of the world’s problems. I don’t see my role as that at all, really, although I think that the Church has a voice, a message that needs to continue to be preached, to be spoken and spoken loudly,” he told Allen.

Advertisement

The pope’s interview was wide-ranging and comprehensive, touching on such topics as his way of handling LGBTQ issues, the role of women in Church clergy, synodality (which resembles the conduct of a legislature or parliament), and the Latin Mass. These are all hot-button topics in the Church right now.

Pope Leo’s take was that he’s aware of the polarization that comes with such issues, but that he welcomes everyone to the Church. Still, he said there won’t be any changes in the near future.

The pope added:

“People want the Church doctrine to change, want attitudes to change. I think we have to change attitudes before we even think about changing what the Church says about any given question…I find it highly unlikely, certainly in the near future, that the Church’s doctrine in terms of what the Church teaches about sexuality, what the Church teaches about marriage, (will change).”

Madonna, the aging singer and provocateur, saw this on Instagram and wasn’t having it:

“The whole point of teaching and learning the gospel is to inspire people to love one another and make the world a better place. Not just with words but with actions, which is exactly what Jesus did. I am truly disappointed by this,” she posted in the replies.

Legitimate question for Madonna: Do you even believe in Jesus?

Advertisement

If you weren’t already aware, Madonna is closely aligned with the LGBTQ community and takes the woke position on every issue. Just last month, she publicly asked Pope Leo to visit Gaza “before it’s too late.”

For someone who has built her brand by undermining and trashing the Church and Christian values, why would she look to the Catholic pope as the savior of the world right now? Or is the Church just a convenient target for her, as it has been her whole celebrity life?

No one has more effectively tapped into the Church’s clout for money and fame the way Madonna has, establishing herself as an anti-Christian values icon. Has she had a change of heart? Does she really look to the pope as the global faith leader who can make a difference now? Or is this just a case of a sad and embarrassing senior citizen still trying to chase Internet clout?

One more thing: If you want to see the Democrats go down to defeat in next year’s midterms and beyond, now is the time to join the battle to Make America Great Again. Without you, America can lose. We need your help to succeed!

As a PJ Media VIP, you’ll receive exclusive access to our behind-the-paywall content, commenting privileges, and an ad-free experience. VIP Gold gets you this same level of access across our entire family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, twitchy, Hot Air, Bearing Arms). And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT, you’ll receive a 60% discount!