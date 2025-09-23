Bill Maher Gets in Verbal Fisticuffs With Rob Reiner Over Dialoguing With Conservatives

Comedian and late-night host Bill Maher got into some verbal fisticuffs with well-known Hollywood filmmaker and radical leftist Rob Reiner over the issue of holding dialogues with those who hold opposing viewpoints. In this case, conservatives.

Reiner appeared on Maher's podcast, Club Random, where he said he didn't think the left should hold dialogues or conversations with conservatives due to folks on the right disagreeing on specific facts. Apparently, Reiner has learned nothing whatsoever from the assassination of conservative icon Charlie Kirk, which has inspired people all across the country to follow in his footsteps and engage in spirited but civil debates.

In other words, Reiner is part of the problem with no desire to be part of the solution, not when it comes to bridging the divide between left and right in our nation. Someone with his cultural clout could encourage others to seek out common ground and learn to disagree agreeably. That would be a grand display of human decency. I guess we now know this is an area in which Reiner is sorely deficient.

"Before you have the exchange, you have to agree on certain facts," Reiner told Maher during the podcast. This makes absolutely no sense. One cannot have a conversation concerning different points of view if one already shares the same point of view. That's called an echo chamber.

“No, you don’t. You can’t. Once you start down that road… you just have to talk to people,” Maher fired back.

Reiner then spent some time whining about how both Republicans and Democrats can't seem to reach any solutions on the issues impacting Americans. Maher replied by pointing out that Democrats struggle with bipartisanship, now that Republicans hold power.

“This would make some sense for the Democrats if they had any power,” he told Reiner. “But the idea of we don’t talk to you when we don’t even have the power? Of course, you have to talk to people.”

Reiner said he agreed, but he also believed that some disagreements go too far.

“No, no, you talk to people. But if somebody says two plus two is four and the other guy says, ‘No, it’s not,’ how do you begin the discussion?” Reiner asked. Great analogy. However, it's not Republicans who are trying to make "two plus two" not equal four. That's Democrats. Left-wing ideology, at its very foundation, denies basic tenets of reality.

The left is constantly trying to make two plus two equal anything other than four. Men can become women? Government taking control of the means of production will result in the erasure of all inequalities? These ideas defy logic and have been proven to be false. How many times has socialism been attempted and failed?

Yet, despite all of the evidence to the contrary, leftists continue to push for trying the same failed experiments over and over again. A core belief of the radical liberal is that man can achieve perfection and have a utopian society with the right legislation and leaders in place.

This is a denial of the reality of human nature. Mankind cannot, will not, ever achieve perfection without the direct intervention of God. Period. It's reality. Thus, any system of economics or politics that seeks to achieve this goal is doomed to fail. As socialism and communism have proven over and over again.

It's not conservatives who have a problem with logic and facts. It's the left. Yet many on the right have sought to engage in civil debates and discussions with those on the left on these topics. The left's response has been violent protesting, looting, threats of physical harm, and now assassination.

“Because, Rob, that’s a slippery slope,” Maher replied to Reiner.

Maher later stated that these kinds of disagreements are similar to a strained marriage.

“It’s very like a relationship. And no, I have not been married, but I have been in long-term serious relationships. And I know there are moments where the person is believing something and you just – every fiber of your being wants to be like, ‘I got to get this person to not see it that way, ‘cause I just think it’s f*****g nuts,'” Maher explained.

“And if you want that relationship to last, you’re gonna have to learn the three little words that are most important to any relationship, and they’re not ‘I love you.’ They’re, ‘Let it go,’” he continued.

Mather then pointed out all of the times the Democratic Party has failed to win over Americans on critical issues. Reiner agreed.

“Like the border, like DEI was out of control, colleges, completely out of control. Elite universities, where the kids are raised to be these anarchists, America-hating antisemites, and there is zero diversity of opinion. The hypocrisy of ‘Diversity is the greatest thing in the world’ except of what we think, where it’s also very important,” he concluded.

