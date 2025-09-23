Alphabet Admits It: Biden Pressured Google and YouTube to Silence Conservatives

To hear the left tell it, conservatives and, particularly, the Trump administration are out to censor everybody who doesn’t agree with them. Think about poor Jimmy Kimmel. He expressed his opinion on Charlie Kirk’s assassination, and the Trump administration shut him down.

Advertisement

*checks notes* Oh wait, it was Disney and ABC — two decidedly un-conservative companies — that shut him down. Never mind.

But seriously, Kimmel’s oh-so-short suspension and reinstatement at the hands of a liberal corporation hasn’t quashed the left’s claim that the right is the side that’s shutting people down for their opinions. However, the House Judiciary Committee received a letter that blows the lid off of who was really responsible for the censoring over the past half-decade.

The letter came from Daniel F. Donovan, an attorney for King & Spalding who represents Alphabet, the parent company of Google and YouTube. In the midst of boasts about the variety of opinions on the platforms and commitments to free speech came some truly damning information [emphasis mine]:

The COVID-19 pandemic was an unprecedented time in which online platforms had to reach decisions about how best to balance freedom of expression with responsibility, including responsibility with respect to the moderation of user-generated content that could result in real world harm. Senior Biden Administration officials, including White House officials, conducted repeated and sustained outreach to Alphabet and pressed the Company regarding certain user-generated content related to the COVID-19 pandemic that did not violate its policies. While the Company continued to develop and enforce its policies independently, Biden Administration officials continued to press the Company to remove non-violative user-generated content. As online platforms, including Alphabet, grappled with these decisions, the Administration's officials, including President Biden, created a political atmosphere that sought to influence the actions of platforms based on their concerns regarding misinformation. It is unacceptable and wrong when any government, including the Biden Administration, attempts to dictate how the Company moderates content, and the Company has consistently fought against those efforts on First Amendment grounds.

Advertisement

🚨BREAKING: @Jim_Jordan just released a letter sent to @JudiciaryGOP in which they ADMIT to and APOLOGIZE for censoring in coordination with the Biden administration!



They have pledged to restore the YouTube accounts of ALL which were banned for political speech. pic.twitter.com/k8NGmiBNOw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 23, 2025

🚨 BIG WIN FOR FREEDOM 🚨 pic.twitter.com/6Ld4au2UgF — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 23, 2025

The letter states that Alphabet “has a track record of pushing back” against government interference in its operations. Yet Google and YouTube complied with the Biden administration and silenced voices that diverged from the administration’s preferred narrative.

And it wasn’t just YouTube shutting down user sites and Google squashing content from search results. Google’s dominant advertising platform demonetized countless websites for having different opinions from the left’s narrative. Google demonetized hundreds of articles here at PJ Media for content that the left found unacceptable, which means we lost untold amounts of money. The same goes for our other Townhall family sites.

Articles about COVID-19, climate change, and the transgender debate came under fire from the demonetization police. Google flagged some of our articles for “unreliable and harmful claims” or “dangerous or derogatory content,” which were vague enough flags that we sometimes didn’t know why Google turned off our revenue stream. All it meant was that we lost money on those articles.

Advertisement

Side note: Google’s censorship policies were part of the reason for our VIP program. VIPs allowed us to keep the lights on, so to speak, when we faced censorship at every turn. Our VIPs still help us keep our mission alive, and we love and appreciate them!

YouTube has committed to restoring the voices it silenced:

The Company terminated channels for repeatedly violating its Community Guidelines on elections integrity content through 2023 and COVID-19 content through 2024. Today, YouTube's Community Guidelines allow for a wider range of content regarding COVID-19 and elections integrity. Reflecting the Company's commitment to free expression, YouTube will provide an opportunity for all creators to rejoin the platform if the Company terminated their channels for repeated violations of COVID-19 and elections integrity policies that are no longer in effect.

“YouTube values conservative voices on its platform and recognizes that these creators have extensive reach and play an important role in civic discourse,” the letter continues. “The Company recognizes these creators are among those shaping today's online consumption, landing ‘must-watch’ interviews, giving viewers the chance to hear directly from politicians, celebrities, business leaders, and more.”

We knew for years that Google and YouTube were censoring conservative content, and now we have proof. It’s validating, for sure, but it’s also cold comfort to the voices and opinions that these corporate behemoths silenced.

Advertisement

Read the whole letter here:

Alphabet Letter to House Judiciary Committee by PJ Media

Big Tech and the Biden administration worked hand-in-glove to silence conservative voices. We’ve seen it firsthand — Google demonetized hundreds of our articles, YouTube throttled conservative channels, and yet the left still claims we’re the censors.

That’s exactly why PJ Media VIP exists. When they cut off our revenue, you — our readers — kept us alive and strong. By joining VIP, you’re not just getting exclusive content and insider analysis — you’re ensuring that conservative voices can’t be silenced.

👉 Right now, you can save 60% with the promo code FIGHT.

Join us today and stand with the outlets Big Tech tried to crush.