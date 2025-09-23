The Magical World of the Liberal Mind: Palestine, Jimmy Kimmel, and Other Idiots

Since September 2025, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Australia, and a handful of other Western nations have announced their official, long-awaited recognition of a Palestinian state. After all, the Palestinians are a distinct people with a distinct identity and deserve to be free.

(When asked if they’ll also recognize Taiwan or Tibet, they mumbled something about the “extraordinary complexities of geopolitics” and the dangers of meddling in foreign affairs.)

Question: Why didn’t they recognize world peace, too? Don’t they also support world peace?

There’s a strange belief on the left that we can reshape reality by changing our language. In their mind, language doesn’t just describe reality — it is reality.

Kind of like magic.

It’s not a new phenomenon, either. Speech codes and all sorts of PC gibberish owe their origin to left-wing magical thinking.

When you consider what human language actually is — i.e., the sounds and noises we make to describe stuff to each other — you realize how pointless it is to obsess over individual words. To quote the Bard: “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” But for leftists, words are all-important.

Words are magical.

It’s why they became the Pronoun Police during the trans debate: In their minds, he she it they hir em ze who controls language controls reality.

Which is frickin’ stupid, of course. Reality doesn’t care what we call it.

Once again, liberals are confusing language with magic.

It’s reached grotesque proportions in the dumbing-down of “genocide” — a word invented by Raphael Lemkin, a Polish-born Jew, in the 1940s. Most of Lemkin’s family perished in the Holocaust — Nazi Germany’s “Final Solution” to the “Jewish question.”

More than 90% of Polish Jews were murdered by Nazis. In Greece, Yugoslavia, Lithuania, Czechoslovakia, Latvia, and the Netherlands, the death toll was over 70%.

And now, liberals (plus a few useful idiots on the right) are using the word “genocide” to tar-and-feather Israel, even as the nation tries to free civilian hostages.

Really? Genocide?

In 2020, the population of Gaza was roughly 2.1 million. By 2025, after years of this brutal, unforgivable, multiyear “genocide,” the population of Gaza is roughly… 2.1 million.

According to Hamas, about 65,000 Palestinians have died (Hamas makes no distinction between military deaths and civilian deaths, which is kinda/sorta important). All loss of life is tragic, but context matters — especially if you’re going to weaponize a loaded word like “genocide.” Because, at any given time, there are about 60,000 pregnant women in Gaza!

So every nine months, another 60,000 Gazans.

The math matches a UNICEF report (although you might want to hold your nose at the biased language in the opening paragraph):

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has reported that 20,000 children have been born in the Gaza Strip since Israel launched its devastating genocidal war on 7 October, 2023, as conveyed by UNICEF communications expert Tess Ingram, in a statement in Geneva, Switzerland. Ingram said that over the 105 days that the tension escalated in the Gaza Strip, about 20,000 babies were born into the atmosphere of war, noting that this means one baby is born every 10 minutes. [emphasis added]

Some 100,000 Gazans fled the area. When the war ends, many will return. Either way, this was the first “genocide” in world history where the birth rate was greater than the death rate!

Not only is there absolutely no genocide, but Israel keeps trying to feed the Gazan people — they’ve provided over 100 million(!) free meals — but 9 out of 10 food trucks are “intercepted” by Palestinians. The looters, killers, and hijackers include Hamas thugs and other armed gangs.

What a weird “genocide,” eh?

Fun Fact: By the standard the left is using, the Allies were committing “genocide” against the Germans in World War II. The Germans, after all, are certainly a distinct people with a distinct identity, and between the air raids and citywide bombings, more than half a million German civilians died. Sure, they might’ve started the war — but so did Hamas.

I can’t think of one substantive reason why Israel is committing genocide today, but the Allies were not in World War II.

Furthermore, using the terms and definition of the left, Russia is committing “genocide” against Ukraine right now. The Ukrainian people are surely a separate and distinct people and culture, and Putin is trying to swallow ‘em whole. In both total numbers and percentages, the death toll of the Russia-Ukraine conflict dwarfs the so-called “genocide” in Gaza.

So when is Greta Thunberg organizing a trip to the Russia-Ukraine border to help the poor, suffering civilians? Don’t their deaths matter? (I’m sure Putin would keep her safe and feed her yummy sandwiches, too.)

At this point, the left has completely stripped “genocide” of its meaning, making it yet another euphemism for war.

That’s because the left WANTS there to be an Israel-led genocide, because it would delegitimize a country they hate. If you believe Zionism is racist, Israel is an apartheid state, and all those lighter-skinned Jews are colonizers, then the blood libel of genocide is a very powerful PR weapon.

If the one country on Earth that was born from the ashes of a real, actual genocide is committing it themselves, then they must be truly monstrous and exceptionally evil — maybe even sub-human. (But hey, you know how those JEWS are, amiright?)

Which is why, even if there is no genocide, the left will just… make it up.

Like magic!

This bizarre brand of magical thinking extends to Hollywood, where Free Speech martyr Jimmy Kimmel will bravely return to the airwaves tonight. The goose-steppers in the Trump administration tried to kill the First Amendment, you see, when all Jimmy did was “speak truth to power.” But thanks to the righteous indignation of the American people — who threatened Disney with boycotts “in droves” — truth and freedom prevailed. Take THAT, Trump!

Abracadabra!

In truth, the government didn’t remove Kimmel from the airwaves: Disney/ABC did, issuing a (paid) five-day suspension, after Kimmel spread misinformation about a major political assassination on a Disney/ABC platform.

Some of ABC’s biggest affiliates, who are within their First Amendment and contractual rights to swap ABC’s content with programming that’s more profitable and/or a better fit for community standards, still won’t air Kimmel’s show. That’s their Free Speech right, too.

Just like it was ABC/Disney’s right to fire conservatives like Roseanne and Gina Carano.

But unlike the uproar over Jimmy Kimmel, liberal Hollywood didn’t ask anyone to delete their Disney+ app in protest when conservatives were fired. (Maybe they forgot?)

Back then, Jimmy Kimmel was a big fan of Cancel Culture:

Flashback to Jimmy Kimmel laughing about Donald Trump being banned from all social media platforms, and joking about conservative apps being taken offline:



"All over the internet, [conservatives] are screaming about being silenced. They won't be silent about being silenced." pic.twitter.com/SzVku8DsE6 — Ben Scallan 🇮🇪 (@Ben_Scallan) September 20, 2025

As recently as October 2024, Joe Biden spoke for the left when he decried misinformation as “un-American.” From ABC:

Asked by a reporter why he thought Trump was spreading misinformation, Biden responded, "I don't know. I simply don't know. You can speculate, but it – I - I just find it -- and I know I use the phrase more than I've used it ever my whole career -- un-American. It's un-American. It's not who the hell we are. What are they talking about?" [emphasis added]

But today, misinformation isn’t “un-American” at all. Instead, what’s truly “un-American” is “censoring” an important influencer like Jimmy Kimmel — who merely spread misinformation on a Disney-owned platform about the most shocking political assassination of this generation.

Jimmy Kimmel is the latest example of Trump’s attempts to censor people he doesn't like.



It is fundamentally un-American to say people can’t express their views just because we disagree with them. pic.twitter.com/1bWHalTpnf — Rep. Mike Levin (@RepMikeLevin) September 20, 2025

For all the kvetching about the FCC, it’s worth noting that the agency didn’t punish or fine Kimmel whatsoever. As we noted on Sept. 18:

Much of the liberal hullabaloo stems from FCC chair Brandan Carr strongly hinting at future action if Kimmel’s actions were excused or repeated. The uproar isn’t over anything Carr actually did; it’s all about what he said. Which means, to defend Jimmy Kimmel’s “freedom of speech,” the leftwing mob is attacking Brandan Carr’s “freedom of speech.” (Holy circular logic, Batman!)

So why was Cancel Culture cool in the past, but un-American now? Why are Roseanne and Gina Carano gone forever, but Kimmel welcomed back with open arms? What in the world has actually changed?

Nothing. Nothing has changed.

All that’s changed are the words liberals are using.

Hocus Pokus!

Yeah. Must be magic.

