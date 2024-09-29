WATCH: John Kerry at WEF Literally Calls For End of First Amendment Speech Rights

Viscerally repulsive Deep State goon John Kerry took a break from his main job of promoting Climate Change™ terror porn to another pet project of his and his ilk: decrying the right to free speech at, appropriately — you’ll be shocked to learn — the World Economic Forum.

Advertisement

Related: Hillary Clinton Demands ‘Criminal Penalties’ for Americans to Deter ‘Misinformation’

He goes on to cite this election as a deciding factor in whether the government will ever be able to snuff out free speech in America once and for all.

"Our First Amendment stands as a major block to the ability to be able to hammer [disinformation] out of existence. What we need is to win...the right to govern by hopefully winning enough votes that you’re free to be able to implement change."



No thanks.pic.twitter.com/SLGHOLVjCr — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) September 29, 2024

I think the dislike of and anguish over social media is just growing and growing and growing. It’s part of our problem, particularly in democracies, in terms of building consensus around any issue. It’s really hard to govern today. The referees we used to have to determine what’s a fact and what isn’t a fact have kind of been eviscerated to a certain degree. People go and then people self-select where they go for their news or for their information, and then you just get into a vicious cycle. So it’s really, really hard, much harder to build consensus today than at any time in the 45 or 50 years I’ve been involved in this. And there’s a lot of discussion now about how you curb those entities in order to guarantee that you’re going to have some accountability on facts, et cetera. But look, if people go to only one source, and the source they go to is sick and has an agenda, and they’re putting out disinformation, our First Amendment stands as a major block to the ability to be able to just hammer it out of existence. So what you need, what we need, is to win the ground, win the right to govern by, hopefully, winning enough votes that you’re free to be able to implement change.

Advertisement

Related: Elite Media Propagandist Cries at Davos: ‘We Owned the News’

Editor’s note: As we’ve painstakingly documented here, Google censorship of PJ Media is out of control.

This article is likely to be flagged by John Kerry’s friends over there as “misinformation” — or hatespeech, or whatever alleged violation of constantly-changing policy — and demonetized.

So we’re in your hands. If you appreciate the independent journalism we offer, free of corporate slant or state censorship, consider lending financial support to our heavily censored operation.

Use the code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your annual membership. Click here to sign up. Thank you for your support.