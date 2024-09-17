WATCH: Hillary Clinton Demands ‘Criminal Penalties’ For Americans to Deter ‘Misinformation’

It’s 2016 all over again!

Eight years later, having learned nothing from the epic public humiliation she suffered when her fact-free Russiagate hoax collapsed into itself with the Mueller Report, Rachel Maddow is still asserting “election interference” and Hillary Clinton is eager to assist her in her Red Scare propaganda efforts.

Ironically, Hillary is now demanding criminal prosecutions for her opponents’ alleged propaganda — and not just foreign state actors, but explicitly “Americans,” presumably private citizens who post loosely defined “misinformation” on social media.

From the transcript, via Real Clear Politics (emphasis added):

We know from what even Republicans have said, the chairs of the Intelligence Committee and the Foreign Affairs Committee and other Republicans who are currently in office have said that Republicans go to the floor of the Congress and they parrot Russian talking points.

So, I think it's important to indict the Russians, just as Mueller indicted a lot of Russians who were engaged in direct election interference and boosting Trump back in 2016. But I also think there are Americans who are engaged in this kind of propaganda.

And whether they should be civilly or even in some cases criminally charged is something that would be a better deterrence, because the Russians are unlikely, except in a very few cases, to ever stand trial in the United States. They're not going to be going to a country where they can be extradited or even returning to the United States, unless they are very foolish.



So I think we need to uncover all of the connections and make it very clear that you could vote however you want, but we are not going to let adversaries, whether it is Russia, China, Iran, or anybody else, basically try to influence Americans as to how we should vote in picking our leaders.

BREAKING: Hillary Clinton suggests jailing Americans for posting "misinformation"



It's, frankly, tiresome and redundant to power through all the reasons that the government arbitrarily censoring whatever it deems “misinformation” is both anti-American and illegal — but most anyone reading this is already in the choir I’d be preaching to and the Democrat loyalists are too far gone to be swayed. So where does that leave us?

