Australia Codifies ‘Misinformation’ Ban in Anti-Free Speech Law

Australia’s citizenry, one step further on the road to complete capture, is now subject to a codified new “misinformation” moratorium on social media.

Via Crypto Slate (emphasis added):

Australia’s Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2024 continues to ignite heated debate, with critics arguing that the bill risks stifling free speech. The proposed bill, which targets misinformation related to elections, public health, and critical infrastructure, requires tech companies to establish codes of conduct. Platforms failing to self-regulate will face standards imposed by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), which would oversee enforcement. This could include fines of up to 5% of total global revenue for platforms that fail to comply with the new rules. However, free speech advocates warn that this could have a chilling effect on legitimate public discourse and potentially limit people’s ability to criticize public institutions.

Per the text of the law, via Reclaim the Net, the dubious criteria for labeling content “misinformation” includes an assessment that it is “reasonable likely to cause or contribute to serious harm,” the latter term including challenging dominant Public Health™ narratives or whatever is considered racist or transphobic or whatever at any given time (emphasis added):

Dissemination of content using a digital service is misinformation on the digital service if… the provision of the content on the digital service is reasonably likely to cause or contribute to serious harm… For the purposes of this Schedule, serious harm is… harm to public health in Australia, including to the efficacy of preventative health measures in Australia; or vilification of a group in Australian society distinguished by race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, intersex status, disability, nationality or national or ethnic origin, or vilification of an individual because of a belief that the individual is a member of such a group.

What will be classified as “misinformation,” per the Australian authorities?

Will it be experimental pharmaceutical drugs marketed as “safe and effective” that turn out to be neither?

Or novel coronaviruses escaping from labs experimenting with gain-of-function research on novel coronaviruses?

Let’s not be naïve.

Were PJ Media based in any other Western country, we would likely have been shut down years ago. It’s only a matter of time before the same globalist technocrats who have destroyed the legacy of the Renaissance and Enlightenment figure out how to fully subvert the First Amendment here as well — unless we can remove them from power first.

