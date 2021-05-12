The Biden Regime's Response to Its Many Crises Will Make You Facepalm So Hard You'll Hurt Your Neck

The state of play on this day, the 12th day of May in the year of our Lord 2021, is as follows.

War is brewing in the Middle East, after four years of peace and historic deals between Israel and several of its Arab neighbors.

The UN responded the way the UN tends to respond: Karening a thousands-year-old war (which wasn’t even a war a few months ago).

Stop the fire immediately. We’re escalating towards a full scale war. Leaders on all sides have to take the responsibility of deescalation. The cost of war in Gaza is devastating & is being paid by ordinary people. UN is working w/ all sides to restore calm. Stop the violence now — Tor Wennesland (@TWennesland) May 11, 2021

Biden has emboldened Iran by practically begging them to take a deal — any deal, the details don’t matter. This projected weakness. When you project weakness, you get tested.

Iran controls Hamas, Hamas is launching rockets at Israel. The resulting casualties are meant to test Joe Biden.

Biden is being tested on the homefront too. The Colonial Pipeline hack is causing havoc on the East Coast.

North Carolina update:

78% of Greenville/Spartanburg/Asheville/Anderson stns no gasoline

72% of Raleigh/Durham stns no gasoline

71% of Charlotte stns no gasoline

69% of Greenville/New Bern/Washington stns no gasoline

65% of Norfolk/Portsmouth/Newport stns no gasoline — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 12, 2021

GasBuddy reports the national average price of a gallon of gas has hit 3 bucks. It’s going to keep going up. Biden’s first actions in the White House strangled supply. He shut down the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline to satisfy the radicals. Pipelines are the safest means we have of moving energy. The radicals don’t care. They want us all powering our lives on the sweet minty breath of unicorns. The Keystone wouldn’t be of any help in this situation, due to its route and the years of delay during the Obama years. But it would be nice to know we’re building more capacity, not less, and not threatening fuel supply as my colleague Kevin Downey Jr. reports Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is.

America was energy-independent a few short months ago. We were inking deals to export natural gas to Saudi Arabia. Now we have price spikes, shortages, and gas lines. How long will it be before we have to buy gas from Putin?

Even Jimmy Carter is like, “Whoa, I had no idea it would get this bad this fast!” He’s also probably smiling since Biden is making him look Reaganesque.

Seriously.

We are monitoring supply shortages and evaluating every action we can take. This includes starting the work needed to consider a temporary waiver of the Jones Act. More from @USDOT: https://t.co/j4qfZDL8nc — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) May 11, 2021

“…starting the work to temporarily…” I can’t even.

Seriously?

BREAKING: the Biden admin has announced an exploratory committee to pick members of a Blue Ribbon commission that will develop Jones Act proposals that congress may consider to direct the Department of Transportation to address the urgent gasoline supply shortage. — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) May 11, 2021

This is like a Monty Python sketch — Biden’s plan is to appoint a committee to look at appointing a committee, which will get around to emailing one another about the proposed agenda for a meeting to take place sometime after Labor Day. Meanwhile, people who are working can’t get to work as panic gas buying sweeps across whole states. Right now, Joe Biden has even less of a plan than the Cylons had in the Battlestar Galactica reboot. And they had no plan at all.

Want a cherry to top this garbage sundae? Here it is.

JUST IN – US Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida: "We were SURPRISED by higher than expected inflation data." This comes after the surprisingly low jobs report. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) May 12, 2021

As Rick Moran reports, inflation is outpacing all the “expert” expectations.

Anyone with any level of economic knowledge at all could see that when you print money at a rate that would make the Weimer Republic tell you to slow down, at a rate that even the Venezuelan socialist dictatorship would question, and you also choke fuel supplies — which only affects the price of every single aspect of the economy — you will get inflation. Paying people not to work is also unhelpful.

The only questions are how much inflation and how fast will it slam everyone?

We now have our answer: a lot, and very fast.

As I’ve pointed out a couple of times today, with all this hitting hard Tuesday, Biden called a lid at 3:34 PM.

At least Nero managed to stay awake while Rome burned.