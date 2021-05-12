Border Update: Texas Rancher Tells Fox She Feels 'Abandoned' by the Federal Government

On May 3, Texas rancher Stephanie Crisp-Canales appeared on my show, C’Mon Now!, and described the crimes and chaos Joe Biden’s policies are imposing on her and thousands of other Texans.

Wednesday morning she appeared on Fox News and told Dana Perino the Biden administration has “abandoned” Americans living along the border and inland counties such as the one she lives in. Canales called for the border wall to be completed, a sentiment I’ve heard from countless Texans of all backgrounds who live within a hundred miles of the border recently. Nearly 20 Texas counties have declared emergencies due to the ongoing and worsening border crisis.

Watch.

We have a problem at the state level too.