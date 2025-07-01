The Tedious Myth of Transgender 'Invisibility'

My pronouns are "Enough" and "Already."

We just wrapped up another Pride Month and, thanks to the Republicans' return to power in Washington, it wasn't as "in your face" as it has been in recent years. Because a big part of my duties here involves monitoring and writing about the loony tunes leftists in media, I can assure you that they didn't pipe down about it.

Advertisement

While the Democrats love to portray themselves as the champions of the downtrodden and insist that their policies will right all of society's wrongs, they actually thrive in a world where nothing ever gets better. They would have us believe that race relations in the United States have remain unchanged since the Civil War, that 21st century women are bumping their pretty little heads against a glass ceiling, and that gay people are excluded from polite society.

Seriously, these people need to get to a Broadway play.

Oh, there's also the fact that Dems believe that, no matter what the real state of the economy is, we have to treat it as if it were in need of Depression-era FDR solutions. This column is more about the social stuff, though.

Getting back to the gay outcast fiction and Pride Month, we're all aware that that rainbow keeps getting new members added to it all of the time. (I was going to write, "admitted to it" there, but I know a lot of gay people who aren't thrilled with other people glomming on and taking advantage of what they've fought for.) We joke about the ever-expanding LGBTQWHATEVER alphabet because, quite frankly, they make it easy to mock them.

If I had been part of the Rainbow Alphabet Mafia back in the day, I would have insisted that the "G" go first, because making the lesbian ladies do so is straight-up sexist.

Advertisement

Of course, there was the endless Pride Month blather about the "visibility" of transgender people, which, in my less-than-humble opinion, remains one of the dumbest things that the Left has ever come up with. The visibility discussion is supposed to make everyone more aware of trans people and the alleged discrimination that they face. I'll address that second part first.

Almost all of what the Rainbow rage mob says is discriminatory involves legislation focused on minors. Over here on the Right, we don't think that prepubescent children should be making life-altering decisions about their bodies. Heck, let's throw in pubescent kids too. My former spouse and I wouldn't even let our daughter have an ear pierced until she was 13, and we're not the most uptight people you'll ever encounter.

In addition to preventing fourth-graders from self-mutilating, we prefer that people not be able to bring penises into girls' restrooms in elementary schools.

Maybe, just maybe, trans advocates should pump the brakes on proclaiming that everyone in their movement is saintly and oppressed:

Stephen Ireland, who targeted me with endless abuse on here because I oppose the chemical castration of children and the removal of protected spaces for women and girls, has just been sentenced to 30 years in jail for child rape. pic.twitter.com/0HHctRocB4 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 30, 2025

Advertisement

As the kids get into high school and college, we'd ask that biological males who are mediocre athletes not be allowed to "identify" as females so that they can — often literally — beat up on girls. As I have written many times, my daughter just wrapped up her college athletic career five years ago and this was never an issue then, nor did it ever come up when she was running in Southern California a decade ago.

Liberals in blue states and Academia opened the floodgates for trans participation in women's and girl's sports just so they could call us bigots for rightly saying that it was all wrong. The unfairness to young female athletes is staggering. Feminists who hadn't shut their mouths for decades were eerily silent and nowhere to be found on the issue.

I should mention that trans people have gotten plenty of visibility from the travesty.

Trans people aren't a fringe group in American society: they're the fringe of a fringe. Yet at no time in history has such a small segment of a population commanded so much attention, all they while complaining that it wasn't getting any. Given the disproportionate amount of publicity it gets, the Pride alphabet should always be written "lgbTq."

Trans people in America are harmed far more by the Democrats' "You will be made to care" approach to social issues than anything you or I may have felt about them before they were thrust into the harsh glare of the spotlight as political human shields.

Advertisement

Visibility isn't always all it's cracked up to be, especially for people being used as pawns.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

My PJ Media colleagues and I will continue going after leftist lunacy for as long as it exists, which means we're gonna be busy for a while. Our stalwart VIP family keeps us going. If you would like to become part of it, you can subscribe here and use the promo code FIGHT for a huge 60% discount.