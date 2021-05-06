Border In Chaos: 16 Texas Counties Declare Emergencies, Border Patrol Dismantles Multiple Human Smuggling Operations

Yesterday, within a span of 12 hours, #USBP Laredo Sector agents working with Laredo Police Department, Webb-County Constable Pct 2, and federal law enforcement partners, discovered and dismantled three residential properties throughout Laredo that were being utilized as human smuggling stash houses. The discovery led to the arrest of over 180 undocumented individuals who were found in deplorable conditions. These apprehensions were a result of a collaborative effort between Border Patrol and our partners who work diligently to stop the housing of large numbers of undocumented individuals in our communities. The stash houses were discovered in the south, central, and north Laredo. This shows that all areas of the city are being affected by these transnational criminal organizations. One residence was discovered in north Laredo near a church and the Laredo Country Club. Packed inside were 65 undocumented individuals. A second stash house was located in central Laredo near a school. A total of 68 undocumented individuals were arrested at that location. The third stash house was found in southeast Laredo near a city park. After searching the property, 50 undocumented individuals were found throughout the residential property. Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum said, “All of the people rescued from these stash houses were being held against their will. Human Smuggling/Trafficking are dangerous situations. Please help others by reporting suspicious situations you see; you just might save a life.”

Ranchers and residents continue to report bailouts and finding abandoned backpacks full of clothing and other items on their property daily. This photo was taken earlier this week in La Salle county by rancher Stephanie Crisp-Canales, who was interviewed on this week’s C’Mon Now! show.

These clothes are not typical of what one would wear for an arduous walk across an entire country. They are typical of what Texans are seeing abandoned on their property.

At the same time, the Washington Examiner reports that the Biden administration is holding more than five times the number of unaccompanied children the Trump administration held, when it was accused of having of a “humanitarian crisis” with “concentration camps” on the border.

Nearly 25,000 migrant children were in the custody of the government, apart from their families, in early May. The number of unaccompanied migrant children in the federal government’s care is at an all-time high, easily eclipsing the corresponding total in 2018 when the Trump administration pursued a policy that led to the intentional separation of children from their families, eliciting major controversy. The situation underscores the severity of the crisis facing President Joe Biden early in his administration and the moral quandary he faces.

Biden continues blaming the problem on President Trump, despite the incontrovertible fact that Biden publicly ended Trump’s border policies in his first days in office.