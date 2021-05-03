Podcasts

[WATCH] Breaking Biden's Border Blackout

By Bryan Preston May 03, 2021 10:41 AM ET

The Biden administration created chaos on the U.S.-Mexico border and then imposed a media blackout to keep Americans from learning the truth.

As you’ll see in this exclusive interview, the truth is the border chaos is affecting families and communities well away from the border. Coyotes are stealing vehicles and damaging property across Texas — so much so that at least a dozen counties have declared emergencies.

I recently spoke with Stephanie Crisp-Canales, a lifelong rancher in Texas, about the current surge in illegal border crossings and how it’s impacting her and her community.

Watch here.

After we concluded the interview, Stephanie told me about a border crosser who had been recently apprehended. Here’s a story about him.

border
Border chaos enables lawlessness and danger to increase at the Texas-Mexico border.

An estimated 1,000 people of unknown origin cross illegally into the United States every day. Few of them are ever apprehended.

Previously on C’Mon Now!A Cop Saved Saved Two Black Lives. Why Did LeBron James Attack Him on Twitter?

Bryan Preston
Bryan Preston is the author of Hubble's Revelations: The Amazing Time Machine and Its Most Important Discoveries. He's a writer, producer, veteran, author, and Texan.
TRENDING
Editor's Choice