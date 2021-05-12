BREAKING: Liz Cheney Ousted from GOP Leadership

In a closed-door vote, House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) Wednesday morning from her House leadership position.

Cheney was undeterred by the vote, and vowed to oppose Trump going forward.

“I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office,” Cheney said. “We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke with his language. We have seen his lack of commitment and dedication to the Constitution, and I think it’s very important that we make sure whomever we elect, is somebody who will be faithful to the Constitution.”

Trump praised the news of Cheney’s ouster.

“Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being,” he said in a statement. “I watched her yesterday and realized how bad she is for the Republican Party. She has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our Country. She is a talking point for Democrats, whether that means the Border, the gas lines, inflation, or destroying our economy. She is a warmonger whose family stupidly pushed us into the never-ending Middle East Disaster, draining our wealth and depleting our Great Military, the worst decision in our Country’s history. I look forward to soon watching her as a Paid Contributor on CNN or MSDNC!”

No replacement has been made yet.

This story is developing…