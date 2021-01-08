The Morning Briefing: Your Weekly Reminder That the Democrats Are Still Awful

Democrats Love Violence

Happy Friday, my dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Apocalypse Now is still my favorite Rom-Com.

While we are still reeling from this ridiculous first week of 2021 I think there is one thing we should all remember: this kind of chaos is what the Democrats love.

Yeah, they’re all on their high horses after Wednesday, pretending that they are peace-loving and the bringers of unity to the Republic, but we’re actually reaping the seeds that they’ve sown. Unrest has been the leftist modus operandi for a very long time but it has greatly escalated during President Trump’s time in office. They hit the streets and filled their diapers almost the second after he was elected in 2016. And they never let up.

The media will go on for months now telling people that Wednesday’s turmoil on Capitol Hill was the only political protest violence that America has had to endure recently because lying about everything is what they do. Those of us who are reality-based remember all of the civil unrest of the last four years though. All of it was supported by Democrats at the highest level.

Matt wrote a post yesterday reminding everyone that Granny Boxwine was urging her minions to stage uprisings:

The Democrats’ past violent rhetoric is coming back to haunt them as they’re falling all over each other to blame Trump for the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Nancy Pelosi, for example, is calling on Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment or threatening impeachment otherwise. In 2018, Nancy Pelosi told reporters she didn’t know why there weren’t “uprisings” over the issue of family separations at the southern border. “I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country, and maybe there will be when people realize that this is a policy that they defend,” Pelosi said during a press conference. “It’s a horrible thing, and I don’t see any prospect for legislation here.”

Are you feeling the Kumbaya?

What the Republicans can’t do now is let the thoroughly despicable Democrats have an extended PR moment now. I was very clear in yesterday’s Briefing that I wasn’t a fan of the stuff that went on in Washington on Wednesday. I had my moment of dismay over the general state of things here in my beloved country but it’s time once again focus on the hell that the Democrats are going to soon send us to.

A permanently divided America is what the Democrats have been aiming for these past four years. Well, they’ve got it. They don’t get to say that it’s our fault.

Ever.

PJM Linktank

Betsy DeVos RESIGNS After Capitol Riots

So Peaceful! Antifa Attacks Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler… Again

Trump to Capitol Rioters: ‘You Will Pay’

AOC Tried to Blame Ted Cruz for the Capitol Riots. It Didn’t Go Well.

There Are a Lot of Phony Claims, But There Was at Least One Antifa Ally Inside the U.S. Capitol

Remove her. Pelosi Threatens to Do Something Drastic if Pence Does Not Remove Trump Under 25th Amendment

Lindsey Graham: ‘I Have No Regrets Helping This President Make Us Safer and More Prosperous’

He’s going to be the worst president ever. Doubling Down on Division: Joe Biden Uses Capitol Riot to Demonize Trump’s Entire Presidency

Treacher: Rioting Is Wrong, No Matter What You Think Lin Wood Wants

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #120: Welcome to Banana Republic, USA

Victor Davis Hanson Provides Sage Advice But Only One Side Listens

From the Mothership and Beyond

Tucker Rails Against CNN’s Description of US Capitol Riot

Video Shows Trump Supporters Attempting to Stop People From Breaking Into the Capitol

Capitol Police Chief Resigns Following Debacle at Capitol

Democrats Already Using Capitol Riot To Push Gun Control

After Wednesday, Where Do We Go From Here?

Boston Bomber Sues the Federal Government for Mistreatment – Guards Took Away His Baseball Cap

At Activists’ Insistence, College Sets Up ‘Reparations Fund’ to Pay for Black Students’ Books and Therapy

Not So Friendly Skies: American Airlines Bans Alcohol Sales On Flights In And Out Of Washington, D.C.

Raffensperger: Trump Withdrew Remaining Lawsuits Rather Than Presenting His Evidence In Court

CBS News journo’s tweet about Gretchen Whitmer’s farewell to Betsy DeVos didn’t last for long (‘but the internet is forever’)

China Daily: Study says gender equality promoted among Uygur women, ‘making them no longer baby-making machines’

The Kruiser Kabana

Southwark Cathedral pic.twitter.com/cWG0ULhsGp — Stained Glass Zealot ♱ (@glass_zealot) January 8, 2021

Keep hydrated. 2021 is going to be the longest 2020 yet.

___

Kruiser on Parler

Kruiser on MeWe

Kruiser on Twitter

Kruiser on Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.