The Morning Briefing: Mainstream Media Poll Dances to Pretend Biden Is Doing Well

Top O’ the Briefing

Behold Biden the Illusion

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Never apologize for garlic and its consequences.

I do like to think we’re forming a community here. Heck, I’m even welcoming of the trolls. We’ve got this thing going on that is a lot of fun and also has no dress code. I’m not stuffy. I want things to be fast, loose, and ridiculous here in Kruiser Morning Briefing Land.

Wow, great idea for a theme park.

Weirdly, uncomfortably, we’re back to trying to figure out how so much of the American public is thinking that this drooling sock puppet who is occupying the Oval Office is doing well. The always suspect members of the mainstream media are telling is it’s all a picnic so far anyway.

I’ve had starts and stops in the past few weeks writing a column about how concussed I think these people are but I keep giving up because I don’t want to give up faith in my fellow man just yet.

Still, I have to deal with the fact that these people may be out there. The conundrum is that I know that the mainstream media lies all the time but I am not sure how many of my fellow men and women are buying the lies.

If we are to believe the polling, too many.

Then again, we’re dealing with polling. At various times, we’re all fans or haters of polling. Polls are a perverse crack to political junkies. We love them when they’re proving our point and hate them when they’re proving the other side’s point.

These days, I prefer to think that they’re all full of crap:

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

Nothing is real anymore. https://t.co/ZxjfEU0HeO — SFK (@stephenkruiser) April 25, 2021

The grain of salt alert here is that this is CBS News who is passing along the information.

But still, am I right?

Stacey took an excellent deep dive into this idiocy yesterday:

On Sunday morning, media talking heads were touting President Joe Biden’s approval rating after 100 days in office citing polls from NBC News and ABC News/The Washington Post. Both polls found that Biden’s approval sits at 52%, which the commentators pointed out is ten points higher than Donald Trump’s at the same milestone in his presidency. However, as the Washington Examiner’s Byron York pointed out, Biden’s approval is the third lowest since President Harry Truman. Only President Trump and President Gerald Ford scored lower. Both of them had the media united against them, and Biden has received nothing but air cover and glowing coverage from the corporate media

That’s right, the drooling puppet president who has been perma-fluffed by the mainstream media is beating the guys the MSM hated but not anyone else. How awful do you have to be to not get a better boost from the media lust than Grandpa Gropes has gotten?

There is only so much that the propaganda wing of the Democratic National Committee can do with these numbers though:

Despite the approval rating, NBC’s poll found that 56% of Americans feel the country is on the wrong track. Further, it found that a plurality of 48% prefers a smaller government with fewer services, even post-pandemic. These results are surprising, given there are significant sampling errors. The ABC poll oversamples Democrats by 9%. NBC’s version oversampled Democrats by 6%. While results are weighted in the polls, the full effect of oversampling is never corrected. Polls of American adults are also not as indicative of the electorate as polls including only registered or likely voters.

They put their thumb on the scale by oversampling and still can’t get the results that they want.

There is no objective measure of success of Biden’s presidency that can be directly attributed to him. His greatest achievement thus far is the successful rolling out of the COVID-19 vaccines in the United States, which wouldn’t have happened without President Trump achieving the almost impossible with Operation Warp Speed. The stock market had nowhere to go but up after being brutalized by the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu. Puppet Joe hasn’t really accomplished anything.

Anything.

Read all of Stacey’s post. She absolutely tears apart the ludicrous spin.

Biden the Great Uniter is flailing and failing. Anybody who answers a poll question in a way that makes it seem as if he’s doing well should probably be seek professional mental health help.

Yah, they’re crazy.

#TrueStory

The world couldn't handle the Battle of the Steves. https://t.co/JVubMrj3ni — SFK (@stephenkruiser) April 26, 2021

Everything Isn’t Awful

Orphaned Polar Bear That Loved to Hug Arctic Workers Gets New Life 🐻‍❄️ When Arctic gold miners discovered a lost and helpless bear cub whose mother had died, it didn’t take long for her to melt their hearts… #PolarBear #animals https://t.co/u1rRAhjBc3 — Good News Network (@goodnewsnetwork) April 24, 2021

PJ Media

My latest column: ‘Sanford and Son’ and the Almost Lost Joy of Brutal, Irreverent Comedy

Treacher: Caitlyn Jenner Finally Comes Out… as a California Gubernatorial Candidate

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #193: Greta Thunberg Is a Cautionary Tale, Not a Parenting Guide

A Finding That Should Shock No One – ‘Anti-Racist’ Messaging Makes Democrat Policies Less Popular

With Polling at 100 Days Will Joe Biden Finally Realize His Agenda Does Not Have a Mandate?

Well, Now We Have Another Fauci Flip-Flop to Add to the List

After a Year of Riots, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Vows to ‘Take Our City Back from Antifa.’ Color Us Skeptical.

Catholics and Baptists and Lutherans, oh my! Catholics, Baptists, Anglicans, Lutherans Ask Supreme Court to Strike NY Abortion Mandate

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Were Once White House Guests of Bill Clinton

No. Good talk. Radical Democrats Want a Permanent Expansion of Unemployment Benefits

Wuhan Lab Connected to Chinese Military, Documents Reveal

GOP Senators Want to Pick a Fight With Biden Over Debt Limit. Yes, Really.

Report: ‘Border Czar’ Kamala Harris’s Book Is Purchased With ‘U.S. Taxpayer Dollars’ and Given to Illegal Aliens

My cold, dead fingers…Does Biden’s Climate Agenda Mean ‘Red Meat Passports’ Are Coming?

THIS WON’T BRING BLOCKBUSTER BACK. Woman Faces Federal Felony Charges For Unreturned Movie Rental… From 21 Years Ago

After Targeting Georgia With Insults, Boycotts, and Funding Cuts President Biden Plans to Visit on his 100th Day

Have they been helpful yet? CDC Uses Orwellian Woke Euphemism in Vaccine Guidelines

French President Macron Vows ‘Never to Give In’ to Islamist Terrorism Following Knife Attack

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter: A Rigged System Can’t Last

It’s a start. To No One’s Surprise, California Public School Enrollment Dropped Like a Stone

Hollywood’s COVID Hypocrisy on Full Display at 93rd Oscars

To Save The Republic, Destroy The Media

The COVID Panic Mafia’s Mask Fetish Just Went Up in Flames. MIT Researchers Torched It.

Here’s the Latest Roundup of How Governors Voted to Protect Girls in Sports

South Carolina To Close The Loop On Stand Your Ground

Red Flag Laws Are A Red Herring When It Comes To Preventing Violence

So let’s not do that. Making D.C. A State Is Key To The Abolition Of Gun Rights

Germany and France still having COVID issues. But why?

Boston employers also unable to compete with enhanced unemployment

AMLO’s proposal to Biden: How does tree planting for work visas and American citizenship sound?

Since DDT, anyway. Vaccine against malaria could be first real breakthrough

HBO’s Bill Maher Tells 18- to 34-Year-Olds: “You’re Gullible, and Your Ideas Are Stupid”

Still don’t trust him. Manchin Throws a Body Block to Biden’s Effort to Blow up Our Constitutional System

Democratic Representative Defends Officer Who Shot Ma’Khia Bryant

WATCH: Cop Makes Hilarious Video Just Roasting LeBron James

If only they could kill the Oscars. Oscar winner Travon Free: ‘Today, the police will kill 3 people. And tomorrow, the police will kill 3 people’

‘A complete bait-and-switch’ is how the House minority leader sums up President Biden’s first 100 days

YIKES! We’re not sure who’s more embarrassing in this interview on the Chauvin trial, Jim Acosta or Maxine Waters … YOU DECIDE (watch)

Harvard U.: Study Shows People Are Buying Newspapers — but Not to Read Them

Best Democrat not named Kyrsten Sinema. What SHE said –> Tulsi Gabbard BREAKS with race-obsessed Dems in kick-a*s video about what our country and world NEED (watch)

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 118: Oh How I Miss the Knife Fights of My Youth

The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 56: On The Road in St. Louis Talking With Parents Across the U.S.

Kruiser’s ‘Worst Week Ever’—We Are All ‘Mortal Kombat’ Now

VodkaPundit, PartDeux: Where Is Andy Warhol When Woke Corporate America Needs Him Most?

Why Does No One Seem Glad the Girl in the Pink Sweatsuit Is Still Alive?

Weekly Good News Round-Up: Cheeky Rescue, Shadow Puppets, and Tamale Pie

There’s Only One Reason the Left Fears the Maricopa County Audit

Scientist Does the Math on Biden’s Emissions Plan. Here’s What He Found.

Here’s Why Democrats Can Never Be Trusted With the Majority Again

Just How Much COVID-19-Related Information Has Been Censored and Why?

Minneapolis’s Fall a Harbinger of Things to Come

GOLD Editorial Argues That We Don’t Actually Have Gun Control

GOLD The Washington Swamp: Where You Can Screw-up With No Consequences

Around the Interwebz

‘Godzilla Vs Kong’ Thrashes Past $400M Global; ‘Demon Slayer’ Eyeing New Milestone – International Box Office

LOL. #Popcorn. LGBT activists upset Jenner will run for CA Gov. as Republican

NASA’s first color photo from the Mars Ingenuity helicopter shows us the Red Planet’s reds

Pro-lifers will meet in person and virtually to pray, honor organizations

Create Your Own Plants With LEGO Botanical Collection

Bee Me

'Mortal Kombat' Introduces Brutal New Fatality Where Your Character Just States An Opposing Viewpoint https://t.co/uVt7d1jdus — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 23, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Random

Sagrada Familia pic.twitter.com/N2T5GWvif7 — Stained Glass Zealot ♱ (@glass_zealot) April 26, 2021

Kabana Tunes

We’ve separated the wheat from the chaff and I don’t think it’s really helped anything.