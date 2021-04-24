After Targeting Georgia With Insults, Boycotts, and Funding Cuts President Biden Plans to Visit on his 100th Day

After deciding that the residents of Georgia implemented something worse than Jim Crow by passing an election security bill that increased early voting access, President Joe Biden is coming to Georgia to celebrate his 100th day in office. This visit is not to mend fences or improve unity in the state. The DNC is sponsoring the trip. As more of the Center for Technology and Civic Life’s (CTCL) influence on the 2020 election comes to light, Democrats know that flipping Georgia could be a mirage that will disappear in 2022.

Biden is coming to have another rally that looks more like a drive-in movie in a state that has been open since last May where unmasking outside is the norm in most places. It seems rather tone-deaf, but this is the same guy who masked up on a Zoom call with other world leaders, so it’s probably on brand. Of course, he is also coming to the state that lost the most federal funding in the new “COVID relief bill” because Georgia’s governor refused to shutter the state’s economy. Georgia’s unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the nation.

The last time Biden visited the state, he was stumping for Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. Both of these men voted to cut federal funding for Georgia and increase funding for New York and California. They will also vote for every other radical piece of legislation that Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Chuck Schumer try to ram through Congress for Biden to sign. So far, the bills include:

Federalizing the election process and removing all election security measures, including voter ID

The Equality Act, which will punish religious institutions, health care providers, and employers for not subscribing to the radical Left’s trans ideology

The PRO Act, which will eliminate the right-to-work laws in Georgia, force union membership, and limit opportunities for freelancers and independent contractors

Gun control legislation that will impose registration fees on equipment like standard magazines and put a crippling tax on ammunition, making it harder for law-abiding citizens to own guns

Packing the Supreme Court

Making Washington, D.C,. a state

None of these will become a reality unless the Senate successfully abolishes the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to end debate on a piece of legislation. Right now, only two senators stand in the way of these bills flowing through the Senate, and neither of them is from the state of Georgia. If Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) waver in their commitments to uphold this longstanding Senate tradition, there will be no way to stop these bills from becoming law since Warnock and Ossoff are committed members of the radical Left whose votes will not align with the preferences of Georgia voters. It is still a highly religious, gun-owning state regardless of political affiliation.

Also out of alignment with Georgia is activist Stacey Abrams. At this point, it appears she wants a rematch with Governor Brian Kemp in 2022. Warnock will also have to run for a full Senate term in that election. No doubt Biden thinks that his coming to Georgia will help these candidates in the next cycle as if celebrating his first 100 days in the state bestows some kind gift on the state he has done nothing but try to divide with his racially-charged rhetoric. Mr. Unity has been doing a bang-up job so far.

One has to wonder if President Biden will have more attendees at this visit than he did when he visited Warm Springs, Ga. Then the rapt dozen or so all sat in their individual circles to hear how Joe Biden would save the country. With this level of enthusiasm, it is easy to understand how private donations through CTCL boosting turnout were the likely cause of Biden pulling nearly 100,000 more votes than Hillary Clinton did in Fulton County to win the state by a mere 11,000.

👋🏻 from Warm Springs, GA, where @JoeBiden is set to make remarks on how Americans have always come together, and must now. Walking downtown, locals informed me every presidential candidate who has visited this town has gone on to win their election- FDR, JFK, Carter, B. Clinton pic.twitter.com/CTia4gasXa — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) October 27, 2020

So far, it is hard to see how any American’s life is better today than it was in January 2020. Our enemies are emboldened, with China menacing Taiwan, Putin encroaching on Ukraine, and Iran enriching uranium. Our border, run by international crime organizations on the southern side, is overrun, making communities nationwide less safe than they already are. Murder rates are rising in our largest cities, thanks in part to the year-long campaign Biden has led to demoralize and denigrate law enforcement. All this while commodity and new home prices are skyrocketing, and the general inflation rate from pre-pandemic conditions is 3.6%. With another massive spending bill for “infrastructure,” that rate will only go up as the Federal Reserve struggles to keep interest rates down on our massive debt.

It will be interesting to hear what Biden’s handlers tell him to say during his visit. Will he be required to smear the citizens of Georgia as irredeemable racists to please the woke radicals and give Abrams and Warnock an excuse to lose in 2022? Only time will tell, but Biden could have saved himself the spectacle of another masked-up rally attended by dozens and gone to celebrate in his home state of Delaware, where they have far more restrictive voting laws than racist old Georgia.