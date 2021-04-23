The Kruiser Kabana Episode 118: Oh How I Miss the Knife Fights of My Youth

Whew. I am so relieved that we can finally admit that we used to spend our free hours as American youth engaged in knife play with our friends. I know it was basically West Side Story without the music when I was a kid. I can still hear my mother’s voice saying “Just make sure you stop bleeding before dinner time…” as I headed out to see my buddies on a summer day.

This ain’t my first rodeo. I expect progressives to be insane. I’m just waxing nostalgic for the days when they had degrees of insanity. Now, when presented with “crazy,” “crazier,” and “craziest” options they invariably choose the latter.

Honestly, I don’t think even most liberals had “A cop shouldn’t stop a girl from stabbing another girl because that’s just what kids do” on their Cultural Deterioration bingo cards at the beginning of the week.

Yet here we are.

When that narrative was first advanced I kept checking my calendar to make sure that it wasn’t April 1st again. As the hours went on I was stunned at how many people on the left swarmed to the lunatic narrative like ants to a dropped and melted candy bar.

I can’t participate in healing America’s divisions if the other side is completely and permanently untethered from reality like that.

I need beer.

Enjoy!