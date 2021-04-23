Premium

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 118: Oh How I Miss the Knife Fights of My Youth

By Stephen Kruiser Apr 23, 2021 6:44 PM ET
I Mean, Who Didn’t Stab Their Friends?

Whew. I am so relieved that we can finally admit that we used to spend our free hours as American youth engaged in knife play with our friends. I know it was basically West Side Story without the music when I was a kid. I can still hear my mother’s voice saying “Just make sure you stop bleeding before dinner time…” as I headed out to see my buddies on a summer day.

This ain’t my first rodeo. I expect progressives to be insane. I’m just waxing nostalgic for the days when they had degrees of insanity. Now, when presented with “crazy,” “crazier,” and “craziest” options they invariably choose the latter.

Honestly, I don’t think even most liberals had “A cop shouldn’t stop a girl from stabbing another girl because that’s just what kids do” on their Cultural Deterioration bingo cards at the beginning of the week.

Yet here we are.

When that narrative was first advanced I kept checking my calendar to make sure that it wasn’t April 1st again. As the hours went on I was stunned at how many people on the left swarmed to the lunatic narrative like ants to a dropped and melted candy bar.

I can’t participate in healing America’s divisions if the other side is completely and permanently untethered from reality like that.

I need beer.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
