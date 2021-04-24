There's Only One Reason the Left Fears the Maricopa County Audit

In the wake of the 2020 election, which saw countless allegations of irregularities, the Left—which spent years claiming that Russia had hacked or otherwise stolen the 2016 election for Donald Trump—was adamant that the 2020 election was the most secure in the history of time and the universe and everything before that.

Of course, they were! Because it appeared they’d won. That was the objective: win the election. It didn’t matter that there were some serious and legitimate questions being raised about mail-in ballots and election workers getting booted out of the counting, statistically improbable spikes in the vote count, and so on and so on. Despite all of that, Democrats projected confidence that the 2020 election was secure, untainted, and deserving the confidence of the American people.

Yet the Left is terrified about the audit of the Maricopa County, Ariz., votes.

On Friday night, Rachel Maddow of MSNBC predicted disaster from the audit, and claimed that Trump will use the audit to cast doubt on the results “in a way that none of their failed lawsuits in the past have been able to do.”

This is a ridiculous story that will become very dangerous in the long run.

It will become a lie that the craziest part of the pro-Trump conspiracy theory world will try to live on and build on for a long time to come. pic.twitter.com/B9VTV6xdpE — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) April 24, 2021

But, if everything was above board in Maricopa County, Maddow should have nothing to fear. This audit is independent and transparent. If the Left has faith the election was above board and the results were legitimate, they should be eagerly awaiting the results of the audit, which, if the 2020 election was the epitome of honesty and integrity, should prove them right.

But the problem is that in a state where 3.3 million people voted, Biden won Maricopa County by just over 45,000 votes and barely won the state by a 10,457-vote margin. In mathematical terms, it would only take a fraction of a percentage of invalidated votes to alter the outcome of the election in Arizona.

But, even if the audit were to prove that Trump legitimately won Arizona, that would not be enough to change the outcome of the election. At least two more states would need to be audited and have their results flipped in order for Trump to be proven the legitimate winner overall.

So, this audit alone won’t change the results of the election. Democrats don’t have anything to fear from it. Or do they?

Of course, they do. If this audit proves that a significant number of votes were illegitimate, then it will legitimize every other election challenge in battleground states where irregularities have been alleged.

Maddow’s rant is a reflection of her lack of confidence that the Arizona election results were legitimate. Should this audit prove Trump the legitimate winner of Arizona, it will change everything.