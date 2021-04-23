Democrats Have Proven They Can Never Be Trusted with the Majority Again

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction,” the great Ronald Reagan once said. “We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

How many times have you heard or used this quote? It’s sad to think how true it is, but if there’s anything we’ve learned in just the past few months it’s that a single election can change the course of history, and potentially set us down a path where freedom can be irreversibly lost.

When Barack Obama had one-party rule we got a government takeover of healthcare. Joe Biden now has one-party rule, and we’re seeing efforts to eliminate the Senate filibuster, pack the Supreme Court, make Washington, D.C., a state, and federalize elections. All of these things have just one goal: preserve power for the Democratic Party.

Democrats have a long history of complaining about how the existing system is unfair. And by unfair, they mean, that they don’t have more power. During the Bush years when they were in the minority in the U.S. Senate, they relentlessly filibustered highly qualified judicial nominees, justifying their actions in part by saying the filibuster was crucial to protecting the rights of the minority party and preventing the tyranny of the majority. But in 2013, while Barack Obama was president and Democrats had control of the Senate, the rights of the minority party were suddenly irrelevant, and they went nuclear and eliminated the filibuster for judicial and executive nominations, making Senate Republicans virtually powerless to object to any of Obama’s nominees.

When it comes to the U.S. Census, they want illegal aliens counted like citizens. There are efforts underway by Democrats to gerrymander themselves permanent control in the House through a massively expensive effort to challenge redistricting that’s not politically convenient for them.

President Trump was often criticized by the left for “violating democratic norms,” but can anyone find something he did that compares to the efforts of the Democratic Party since January?

Oh, he posted some mean tweets? Oh no. The horror! Joe Biden can barely speak in coherent sentences while he’s destroying girls’ sports, nominating a man who thinks he’s a woman as assistant secretary of health, federalizing elections, packing the court, and wanting to add states just to pad the Democrats’ majority in Congress.

Thankfully, some of the Democrats’ power grabs will likely go nowhere, but rest assured, they will continue to try. At the next opportunity they have to eliminate the filibuster, add states, or pack the court, they will try.