Why Does No One Seem Glad the Girl in the Pink Sweatsuit Is Still Alive?

As our culture continues to degrade almost daily, the newest meme is that the perpetrator is the victim, law enforcement officers are the perpetrators—and the real victim is forgotten. The most recent case is 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, who was charging at another young woman with a butcher knife immediately before being shot by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio. According to Democrats, the corporate media, and celebrities like NBA star LeBron James, she is the victim in this situation.

The quick-thinking cop who saved the intended victim from having a butcher knife plunged into her while pinned against a car is the villain. Even if he is found to have acted appropriately, his life will never be the same. Just like Officer Darren Wilson, who shot Michael Brown, learned, a lack of charges does not protect you from the mob. Now, the lunatics in the local BLM chapter are saying it will be an eye for an eye, threatening the safety of all officers in Columbus after Bryant’s death.

Bryant’s intended victim in the pink jogging suit was saved from severe injuries and possibly death. Had the officer hesitated or not been there, she would be dead or severely injured. Bryant would have been arrested, and it would have remained a local story—if the media covered it at all. We know this because 13-year-old Nyaira Givens was stabbed to death by another 13-year-old in Cincinnati on April 19, and most of America will never hear her name. We haven’t heard the name of the young woman in the pink jogging suit either.

She is not the first victim to be ignored by the media, celebrities, and leaders at the local, state, and national levels. It is a feature, not a bug in the incidents used to build the institutional narrative. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris ignored Jacob Blake’s victim. They flew to the side of the man she accused of sexual assault who was violating a restraining order when he resisted arrest and brandished a knife at officers who answered the emergency call.

Daunte Wright was detained when officers discovered he had a warrant for armed robbery and assault of a woman. He resisted arrest and was mistakenly shot. One has to wonder what the woman he assaulted was thinking when Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said the man who assaulted her was now a guardian angel during his nationally televised funeral. Or when Al Sharpton referred to him as the “prince of Brooklyn Center.” Or the woman held at gunpoint by George Floyd while she was pregnant as he was robbing her home when Speaker Nancy Pelosi referred to the legacy of George Floyd being part of all of us and praising his “sacrifice”—after three nationally televised funerals and being martyred in cities nationwide with protests and riots.

All of these men had a legacy, a trail of victims. Our crappy culture demands we ignore that as the creators of the narrative caricature them all into something akin to sainthood. In reality, it is not something we should ignore. Nor should we tolerate their lionization. While the truncated video of George Floyd’s death was undoubtedly horrifying, the entire story was much more nuanced, including him having three times the lethal dose of fentanyl in his system. Wright’s death was a tragic mistake, and the state will prosecute the officer. And Blake is now paralyzed but raked in $2.1 million in a GoFundMe campaign.

And these spectacles bring out the worst purveyors of the culture whose only intention is to stoke the flames of division. Omar, Sharpton, and the newest race-baiting liar attorney Benjamin Crump are most interested in fanning the fire. They prevent us from asking any pertinent questions that could help us figure out how to address the increasing chaos in our cities.

Questions like what in Ma’Khia Blake’s young life led her to be brandishing a butcher knife to resolve an argument? Instead, we will hear about her TikTok videos from a biological mother who was not raising her. Or why 13-year-old Adam Toledo had been missing for two days and what he was doing out discharging a firearm in the middle of the night when an officer shot him. What derailed Daunte Wright at such a young age? Defunding the police or making it more difficult for them to do their jobs is not the answer. Murder rates in our largest cities were up 30% in 2020, and the beginning of 2021 is not better.

Instead, those held up as part of the narrative will become hashtags, and you may be required to “say their names” like some bizarre rosary if BLM protestors swarm your outdoor dining location. Meanwhile, the real victims in these cases are all but forgotten, and we learn nothing. All while the radical left continues to demoralize officers, who will become even less confident doing their jobs if they don’t just quit. We know the sum total of this will be the loss of more black lives. An analysis by Vox showed that while 300 fewer people were killed by police officers in cities that saw BLM protests between 2014 and 2019, at least 1,000 to 6,000 more people were killed overall.

Everyone knows that more death and more despair are at the end of this road. It begs the question of why they are forcing us to march down it.