Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Support Criminals and Demoralize Cops

Joe Biden is making no bones about where his sympathies lie when an officer-involved shooting is reported. This week, Walter Wallace Jr. brandished a knife at police in Philadelphia. After officers repeatedly ordered Wallace to drop the knife and attempted to de-escalate the situation by backing away, Wallace came around a parked car holding the knife and continuing to advance.

The often-debated 21-foot rule stipulates that a suspect with a blade or blunt instrument can travel that distance in 1.5 seconds. This is about the same amount of time it takes an officer to draw their weapon and fire. It is not a hard-and-fast rule for the use of deadly force, but it gives officers perspective to evaluate the danger they are in. Police training programs teach this rule.

When Wallace looks to be well within a 21-foot distance on the bodycam video and still advancing, officers who already had their guns drawn opened fire. Wallace died as a result of his wounds. The shooting sparked several days of riots and looting in Philadelphia. The National Guard was deployed to join the Philadelphia police as of October 29th, as officials anticipate further unrest.

Fox 29 reports that in the melee since the shooting on October 26th, 57 police officers have been injured, and 212 arrests have been made. This includes federal agents arresting individuals associated with a van full of low-grade explosives. This marks an escalation from the fireworks and other projectiles seen in riots in other cities. Looters were also shooting each other, with 11 getting shot overnight on October 27th.

Wallace had a criminal record, including assault, robbery, and possessing the instrument of a crime. When he confronted police with a knife, he was awaiting trial for allegedly threatening to shoot a woman. In 2013, he pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and punching an officer in the face.

Police-involved shootings are most often a choice between a bad outcome and a worse outcome. However, the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris ticket does not see it that way. Their joint statement never mentioned the officers or the danger they were in for doing their jobs. While it did give a caution against violence and looting in the second graph, they never mention the behavior of Wallace or that the shooting is likely justified:

On social media, mourning the death of Wallace takes precedence. The official account for Joe Biden does not call for an end to the violence in Philadelphia, acknowledge the property destruction, offer thoughts for the dozens of officers injured, or the 11 “protestors” shot.

Our hearts are broken for the family of Walter Wallace Jr., and for all those suffering the emotional weight of learning about another Black life in America lost. Walter’s life mattered. https://t.co/mGki28Cpyr — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 27, 2020

Biden remarked that there is no excuse for rioting when a reporter asked him directly about it. But his official statement and social media post played into the premise behind the riots as much as they discourage them. Biden’s campaign statement appears to buy into the family lawyer’s assertion that the emergency call had been for an ambulance to deal with mental health issues. Fox 29 reports police were actually called regarding a man with a weapon.

Neither Biden nor Harris have ever called out Black Lives Matter or antifa, the groups behind this insanity. In fact, Joe Biden famously said antifa was an idea. Democrats seem insistent on promoting the narrative that the protests, riots, and violence we have seen since the death of George Floyd have been spontaneous responses to grave racial injustice. The reality is they are organized, well resourced, and coordinated according to the DOJ.

This is the second time the Biden/Harris campaign has sided with the criminal in an officer-involved shooting. Following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Biden said publicly that the officers should be charged. In that case, Blake had violated a restraining order, violently resisted arrest, was tased, and proceeded to a vehicle to retrieve a weapon. He had an active warrant for an allegation of sexual abuse as well as a criminal history. Kenosha was also decimated over several nights of rioting and looting.

When Biden and Harris went to Kenosha, they met with Blake and his family. Not law enforcement or members of the community who had their livelihoods destroyed. The running mates praised Blake and his family. After Harris’ visit, she had the following to say:

“I mean, they’re an incredible family and what they’ve endured and they just do it with such dignity and grace, and you know. They’re carrying the weight of a lot of voices on their shoulders,” she said. She said she expressed concern for the family’s well-being and that the meeting was “to let them know that they have support.”

The criminal, not law enforcement, has the support of the Democrat ticket. When Biden visited, his remarks were even more unconscionable:

“This is the first chance we’ve had in a generation, in my view, to deal and cut another slice off institutional racism, toward getting to the place where it changes,” Biden said.

In the absence of any evidence, Biden attributed the shooting of Blake to racism. Not Blake’s behavior when officers arrived. It would seem Biden might have been able to take a slice off this mythical concept when he was vice president to the first black president. No, the time is now because of a manufactured narrative that has been pushed by the media for the last 18 months. The publisher of the New York Times explicitly stated that the publication would be highlighting President Trump’s imagined racism after the Russian collusion story fell apart.

This systemic or institutional racism theme is one Biden has invoked multiple times since the death of George Floyd, granting the premise of the far left who are rioting and looting. Anyone who thinks the lawlessness and violence are going to improve with a Biden presidency isn’t listening. Just ask his running mate. Stephen Colbert did, and Harris responded that no one should expect the “protests” to stop before Election Day or after — and they shouldn’t:

The campaign’s mixed messages, praising criminals and granting the premise that law enforcement is systemically racist, encourage the violence we see despite the lukewarm pleas not to riot or loot. Who stands by when they truly believe their lives are in danger on a daily basis, as the Biden/Harris campaign asserted in a recent ad?

“Why in this nation do black Americans wake up knowing they could lose their lives for just living their lives?” asks Joe Biden. This rhetoric is dangerous, divisive, and demoralizes those who are sworn to protect us all.

