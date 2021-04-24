CDC Uses Orwellian Woke Euphemism in Vaccine Guidelines

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that pregnant women receive a COVID-19 vaccine after a new study suggested it would be safe for them and for their babies. Of course, the CDC did not actually use such clear language, however. Instead, the agency resorted to woke transgender euphemisms.

“CDC recommends that pregnant people receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency’s head, announced on Friday. “We know that this is a deeply personal decision and I encourage people to talk to their doctors or primary care providers to determine what is best for them and their baby.”

The CDC web page on COVID-19 vaccines and pregnancy repeatedly referred to “pregnant people,” as if men, as well as women, can get pregnant.

This language is far from new to those who have followed transgender activism. Transgender activists insist that “men” can get pregnant and breastfeed — or “chestfeed,” according to the latest lingo.

This is nonsense, of course. Only females can get pregnant, carry children, and (barring rare and unnatural hormone conditions) feed them at the breast. So, why insist on “people” instead of “women” who are pregnant or breastfeeding?

Some of those biological women identify as men, regardless of the fact that they are female from conception and down to the DNA in every adult cell in their bodies. A woman who is pregnant or breastfeeding can claim to be a man all she wants, but that does not mean that men get pregnant or naturally breastfeed.

Transgender activists not only call these women men, but aim to normalize the idea that men can become pregnant. This is an Orwellian redefinition of terms, and it’s dangerous.

Transgender activists claim that this language is “inclusive,” but it is intentionally confusing and destructive.

Transgender identity in medicine has caused real harm. In one particularly tragic case, a pregnant woman who identified as a man went to a hospital with abdominal pain. Because she identified as male and records listed her as male, doctors discounted the idea that she could be in labor. She did not receive the care she needed and her child died.

The transgender movement arguably does harm to the very people it aims to help.

Research shows that there are significant risks with sex reassignment surgery, including heart conditions, increased cancer risk, and loss of bone density. Children with gender dysphoria (the condition of persistently identifying with the gender opposite one’s biological sex) are extremely unlikely to continue in that condition after puberty. Many realize they are not transgender, but instead gay or lesbian — like detransitioner Charlotte Evans, who launched a network for formerly transgender people.

Biden, however, has rushed to embrace transgender ideology, particularly in medicine. He nominated a man who identifies as a woman — and who supported chemical castration for minors — to a key post at the Department of Heath and Human Services, and the Democratic-majority Senate confirmed him. The Biden HHS is trying to force Roman Catholic doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences.

It is not surprising to see the CDC under Biden use euphemisms like “pregnant people,” given Biden’s radicalism on this issue. Yet it is important to note and counter this deceptive language.

Americans should celebrate the fact that COVID-19 vaccines are safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women. My wife is breastfeeding our daughter, and she and I just got Moderna vaccines. But the words the CDC uses to make this important announcement matter, and those words are confusing and destructive.