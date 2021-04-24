Does Biden's Climate Agenda Mean 'Red Meat Passports' Are Coming?

Joe Biden’s climate agenda, which he announced this week, is such a violation of everything it means to live in a free country that it actually is hard to understand how he thinks he can get away with it.

The plan, announced during a two-day climate summit that began on Earth Day, calls for the slashing of carbon emissions by over half in less than ten years, and the United States becoming a zero-emissions economy by 2050.

While Biden hasn’t released the details of this plan yet, experts say that it will take huge changes to accomplish Biden’s climate objectives. While electric cars currently only make up about 2 percent of new passenger vehicle sales, Biden’s insane objectives would require electric vehicles to make up 65 percent of new cars and SUVs, along with 10 percent of new truck sales.

If your home is heated by oil or natural gas, you’ll have to get an electric heat pump installed.

Experts say the economic shifts of Biden’s plan will cost Americans trillions of dollars.

But, worse yet, in addition to changing the kind of cars we drive and how we heat our homes, Biden’s plan may force Americans to limit our consumption of red meat.

That’s right, in Biden’s version of America, you might have to cut your consumption of red by a whopping 90 percent. According to a study from Michigan University’s Center for Sustainable Systems, to meet the changes proposed by Joe Biden, Americans would only be allowed to consume four pounds of red meat annually.

To put that in perspective, your red meat consumption would be limited to one typical hamburger per month.

Imagine being limited to one burger a month, and not being able to eat red meat. Will the government require us to have Red Meat Passports to ensure we don’t go over our quota of red meat?

Is that really so far out of the realm of possibility? Remember the Vaccine Passport.

If government officials think they can control your behavior based on whether you’ve been vaccinated, what’s to stop them from using the same idea to limit our consumption of red meat because of “the environment”?

Yes, Biden hasn’t released how he plans to impose his insane climate agenda, but when experts say our red meat consumption may be under assault to make it happen, we should take that threat seriously. We must defend our rights to eat burgers whenever we want.

Why? As Marshall Eriksen explained in a classic episode of How I Met Your Mother, a burger is so much more than “just a burger.”

“I mean…that first bite—oh, what heaven that first bite is. The bun, like a sesame freckled breast of an angel, resting gently on the ketchup and mustard below, flavors mingling in a seductive pas de deux. And then… a pickle! The most playful little pickle! Then a slice of tomato, a leaf of lettuce, and a… a patty of ground beef so exquisite, swirling in your mouth, breaking apart, and combining again in a fugue of sweets and savor so delightful. This is no mere sandwich of grilled meat and toasted bread. … This is God, speaking to us in food.”

We are endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights. And one of those rights is the opportunity to enjoy a delicious, juicy burger, or a hot dog or a steak anytime we want. If the experts are correct, we might just get that pleasure taken away from us by Joe Biden.