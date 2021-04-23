The Morning Briefing: Critical Race Theory and the Death of Public Education

Top O’ the Briefing

Biden Wants to Make Public Education Even More Worthless

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Garlic is my superpower.

One of these Fridays I’m going to find something fun and frivolous to write about so we can all head into the weekend on a lighter note.

Today is not that Friday.

It’s not that we can’t cover what’s going on in the world and still have a fun weekend. Read this, then ignore the news until the next Briefing on Monday morning. That’s a sound plan every week. Trust me, I wanted to be a doctor when I was young.

We haven’t talked about the rapidly deteriorating state of public education in this fine country for some time now.

One thing more of the public has learned in this past year is something that a lot of us have known for a very long time: teachers’ unions don’t give a damn about schoolkids. I am not saying that all public teachers are bad and don’t care, but the union higher-ups are pure evil. The rank and file union teachers don’t get a pass, however, because they enable and don’t call out the evil ones.

Public school teachers have made it plain that they’re not interested in teaching kids. If they have to be in a classroom with them they want to be indoctrinating them. That’s really what public education in America has been about for decades. When I wrote “the Death of Public Education” in the headline I didn’t mean that public schools were going away, I meant that education as we once knew it is going to disappear.

Now they’ve got a puppet in the Oval Office who is literally in bed with a union teacher.

The liberal public school brainwash mill is about to get much, much worse.

Kimberly Hermann wrote a post for us yesterday about the latest move in this process:

The Biden Department of Education has quietly proposed a new rule prioritizing the use of federal tax dollars for K-12 schools that replace traditional education with “culturally responsive teaching and learning” – more commonly referred to as critical race theory. This is the most significant move by the federal government to redefine the nature of state-funded public schools in U.S. history. Although the current effort to push public schools receiving federal funding to adopt a detailed indoctrination agenda may feel new and overwhelming for parents, the truth is that the Biden attempt is simply the last phase in a decades-long effort to control local schools and press the progressive agenda on our children. With the power of taxpayer-funded purse strings, the federal government sends a message to public schools that if they want financial aid they must “teach” critical race theory and prioritize its ideologically anti-American, anti-traditional agenda over traditional education.

The mask is off (COVID-era pun intended), the pretense that they want to enrich the minds of young Americans with real knowledge has been abandoned. Biden and Mrs. Dr. Jill want to start minting mindless automatons who are convinced that America is awful.

No, really:

At its core, critical race theory is the false idea that the United States is a fundamentally racist country and that all of our nation’s institutions – the law, culture, business, economy, education – are designed to maintain white supremacy. Politicians and pundits market critical race theory as inclusive teaching, one that promotes understanding and tolerance. When the truth is exposed, they try to repackage it in a series of euphemisms, including anti-racism, equity, or culturally responsive teaching. But the “scholars,” like Ibram X. Kendi and the 1619 Project behind the related anti-racist rhetoric proposed in the rule – the true believers – admit the truth.

For years, those of us who were railing on and on about indoctrination in public education were called paranoid. What I’ve learned over the years is that the only real way to know that I’m 100% correct about an issue is if a leftist tells me I’m merely being paranoid. As Kimberly wrote, this has been a very long term plan. Leftists are brilliant at playing the long game. By the time they escalate and reveal what they’re up to most of the agenda is in place.

Before it was known last year how long the lockdowns and school closures would go on, the mainstream media began running hit pieces warning about the dangers of homeschooling, lest it become more popular during plague time. They were terrified that the grist for the mills would be lost.

The reluctance of union teachers to go back to work wasn’t about not wanting to get back to indoctrinating the kids again, it was just pure leftist greed. They saw an opportunity to shakedown the taxpayers to fund even more of the leftist agenda, most of it having nothing to do with education. They pretended that their lives were in mortal peril to facilitate the shakedown. They knew they weren’t going to get COVID from the kids, it was all theater.

Critical race theory is a key component in the leftists’ effort to turn the United States into a Third World communist cesspool. The people behind it won’t suffer, they’ll be the ruling class that gets all the goodies which is found in every commie society. They know that.

The idiots following them don’t.

Have a great weekend.

I Was Way Out In Front of This

I wrote about the perils of showering too much almost exactly three years ago.

❌ Before you next take a shower, read this… 🚿 As hygiene habits have changed through lockdown, experts are noting the environmental and physical benefits of showering less Thread ~ 🧵👇https://t.co/BsUaKyi23a — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 22, 2021

Everything Isn’t Awful

When you get a good one, let him/her know it. I’ve got a great regular mail carrier in my ‘hood.

A mail carrier in Cincinnati received the sweetest sendoff on his last day of work. https://t.co/TPXOBS523H — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 22, 2021

PJ Media

Me: Poll: Americans Not Buying Into Democrats’ Anti-Gun Panic Rhetoric

LeBron James Incited Millions to Murder a Police Officer. Will It Cost Him Anything?

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #192: The Panicked State of Our Terrible, Communist-Influenced Media

St. Louis Mom of Murdered Child Says Family Court ‘Guardian’ Program Destroyed Her Life

Sen. Cotton Thinks He Knows Who the ‘Potential Source’ of the Bogus Russian Bounties Story Is

An Atheist 95 Theses? Stephen Pinker Protests Atheist Group’s Excommunication of Richard Dawkins

More of this. See You in Court: Christian School Sues After Biden Forces Colleges to Open Girls’ Dorms to Boys

Restaurant Workers in Short Supply as Cities Reopen

Trump SAVAGES LeBron James For Threatening a Police Officer’s Life

Biden Will Recognize the Murders of Armenians as Genocide

Democrats don’t understand most words. Six Things the Left Claims Are Court-Packing… But Aren’t

The Democrats’ D.C. Statehood Bill Is More Than a Power Grab. It Stealthily Cancels a Major Historical Figure

LOL…no. House Votes to Make D.C. the 51st State

Texas: The COVID-19 Disaster That Never Happened

EXCLUSIVE: 1,500 Orthodox Jewish Rabbis Condemn J-Street For ‘Anti-Semitic Double Standard’

The Masque of the Blue Death

The End of Basic Education: Biden Issues Universal Public School Critical Race Theory Order

Joe Biden Needs a Dose of Reality—No One Needs His Permission to Celebrate the 4th of July

Progressives Have Gotten a Lot of What They Want in 2021—So Why Are They Still So Miserable?

Townhall Mothership

Firearms Reporter Brings Clarity to the ‘Why Can We Shoot People in the Legs’ Debate

I’m vaxxed and ready to quit the mask. ‘What’s the Incentive?’: NBC Host Asks CDC Director When Vaccinated Americans Can Take Off Their Masks

What Officer Reardon Prevented Just Happened Somewhere Else: 13-Year Old Girl Charged with Murder

Excellent choice. Tim Scott to Give GOP Rebuttal to Biden’s First Congressional Address

Broken clock theory. CNN Hosts Deliver an Unbelievable Commentary About the Ohio Shooting…And It’s Totally Rational

NC’s First Black Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Triggers Democrats During House Hearing on Election Laws

Hawley-Braun Proposed Legislation Would Declassify Intelligence Related to Wuhan Lab, Potentially Shedding Light on Fauci’s Role in Grant-Based Research

Addiction and Homelessness Expert Dr. Drew Not Good Enough for L.A.’s Homeless Commission

NBC Under Fire For Editing Out Key Info in Report on Columbus Shooting

Massachusetts is a commie hellhole. Massachusetts Town Blocks Gun Shop From Doing Business

Stop the world…Advice Columnist Warns Against Kids Playing With Squirt Guns

Why A Magazine Ban Is Less Than Useless

Cam & Co. Columbus Politicians, Protesters Target Cops Not Criminals

America’s newest domestic-surveillance agency — the US Postal Service?

Why do white people hate Mother Earth? AOC, Sierra Club expose real causes of climate change

This story about a lost hiker would make a good movie

Angry mom begs Georgia school board: “Take these masks off my child”

Disgraced fact-checker writes about how the thin blue line flag ‘sanctions police violence in America’

Fraternal Order of Police slams Joy Behar for suggesting police shoot a warning shot into the air

John Kerry didn’t exactly rake in the viewers during President Biden’s YouTube summit on climate

Dumbest Nobel Laureate ever. Paul Krugman: GOP supporters believe mobs burned and looted major cities, but the people living there didn’t notice

VIP

Kruiser’s (Almost) Daily Distraction: My Travel Bucket List Needs Some Attention

No, AOC Isn’t Stupid and Laughing at the Left Isn’t Enough

Happy Earth Day, Even Though We’re All Doomed

GOLD ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere’ Live Chat with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit – REPLAY AVAILABLE

GOLD How the Left Is Manipulating You by Redefining Words in Its Favor

Around the Interwebz

Jail Newsom. Disneyland, Other Theme Parks Face California’s Confusing Rules For Out-Of-State Visitors

Astronauts are about to launch on a used rocket, inside a used spacecraft

Several US states consider bills regulating abortion

Disney Movies’ Hidden Details That You May Have Never Noticed

Every Sunday night when I was in high school. When Dr. Demento Ruled the Airwaves

Smells Like Onion

City Recycling Program Requires Residents To Sort, Sanitize, Melt, Re-Form, Label, Fill Bottles Before Placing In Bin https://t.co/dxQ1su5M79 pic.twitter.com/MI879K9oQP — The Onion (@TheOnion) April 22, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Random

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Tunes

A mini-concert to kick off the weekend.

We probably don’t need to continue to let New Zealand be a country.