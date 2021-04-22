House Votes To Make D.C. The 51st State

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday which would make Washington, D.C., the 51st state.

H.R. 51, the Washington, D.C. Admission Act, passed 216-208. It would establish Washington, Douglass Commonwealth as the 51st state while carving out a small federal district to remain as the federal district.

The Biden administration announced it “strongly supports” D.C. statehood on Wednesday. “Establishing the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth as the 51st state will make our Union stronger and more just,” the administration claimed in a statement.

However, Republicans have called the move a power grab by the Democrats, whose only interest is padding their majority in the House and Senate. They also argue that D.C. statehood is unconstitutional.

“The Democrats’ D.C. statehood scheme is about two things: consolidating power and enacting radical policies. The American people see right through this blatant power grab” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a tweet before the vote.

Despite the vote, it is unlikely to pass in the U.S. Senate because of the 60-vote rule.