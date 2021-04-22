News & Politics

Sen. Cotton Thinks He Knows Who the 'Potential Source' of the Bogus Russian Bounties Story Is

By Matt Margolis Apr 22, 2021 9:08 PM ET
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., speaks during a hearing to examine United States Special Operations Command and United States Cyber Command in review of the Defense Authorization Request for fiscal year 2022 and the Future Years Defense Program, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) has an idea about who may have been the source of the alleged “Russian bounties” bombshell that has since been debunked as unsubstantiated.

“Just last week, the Biden administration presumably authorized that information to be released from the intelligence community. They had low — only low to moderate confidence. That’s pretty low, I got to tell you, just from a tradecraft perspective,” said Cotton on Lisa Boothe’s podcast “The Truth with Lisa Boothe.” “I can’t say that those leaks last summer came from the intelligence community itself, but I think it’s probably as likely that they came from Democrats in Congress who had seen those documents and misrepresented them through the media.”

“Adam Schiff, I’m looking right at you right now as a potential source for that,” Cotton added.

Schiff was one of many Democrats who hyped up the claim that the Russian government had offered bounties to Afghan militants to kill U.S. troops and that Trump failed to respond to those bounties in deference to Vladimir Putin.

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell also accused Schiff of being behind the bogus story earlier this year:

Schiff has denied previous accusations that he was behind the bogus story.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

You can follow Matt on TwitterGabFacebookMeWeHeroesRumble, and CloutHub.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Tags: CONSERVATISM RUSSIA TOM COTTON
TRENDING
Editor's Choice