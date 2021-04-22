Sen. Cotton Thinks He Knows Who the 'Potential Source' of the Bogus Russian Bounties Story Is

Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) has an idea about who may have been the source of the alleged “Russian bounties” bombshell that has since been debunked as unsubstantiated.

“Just last week, the Biden administration presumably authorized that information to be released from the intelligence community. They had low — only low to moderate confidence. That’s pretty low, I got to tell you, just from a tradecraft perspective,” said Cotton on Lisa Boothe’s podcast “The Truth with Lisa Boothe.” “I can’t say that those leaks last summer came from the intelligence community itself, but I think it’s probably as likely that they came from Democrats in Congress who had seen those documents and misrepresented them through the media.”

“Adam Schiff, I’m looking right at you right now as a potential source for that,” Cotton added.

Schiff was one of many Democrats who hyped up the claim that the Russian government had offered bounties to Afghan militants to kill U.S. troops and that Trump failed to respond to those bounties in deference to Vladimir Putin.

Americans are outraged by reports that Russia offered bounties on U.S. troops. The only American who isn't? Donald Trump. Trump is again taking the Kremlin’s side and calling it a hoax. This is no hoax, Mr. President. But it is time you put our troops first, instead of Putin. pic.twitter.com/eLid6i0DyE — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 2, 2020

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell also accused Schiff of being behind the bogus story earlier this year:

Facts:

-Schiff wouldn’t return my call to coordinate on DNI reforms.

-the reforms were asked for by career officials for years.

-Schiff complained when I appointed the 1st female head of counterterrorism (a career person).

-Schiff & team regularly leaked classified information. https://t.co/FQgQzLga95 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 22, 2021

Schiff has denied previous accusations that he was behind the bogus story.