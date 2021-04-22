Joe Biden Needs a Dose of Reality - No One Needs His Permission to Celebrate the 4th of July

President Biden says if more of you rubes don’t go get a jab in the arm, he may not tell you it’s okay to have three people over and mask outside on the 4th of July. Or whatever ridiculous configuration the health bureaucracy decides to tell you is “safe.” Perhaps liberals in New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and San Francisco are still taking these proclamations seriously. Nobody else is.

Here is what Biden said:

“Back on March 11, I outlined a vision of what America could look like by the Fourth of July — an America that was much closer to normal life that we left behind more than a year ago,” Biden said. He warned: “To celebrate our independence from this virus on July 4th with family and friends in small groups, we still have more to do in the months of May and June. We all need to mask up until the number of cases goes down, until everyone has a chance to get their shot.”

To be clear, not everyone is getting a shot. The phrasing should always be “until everyone who wants to receive a vaccine has the opportunity.” Biden and ghouls like Dr. Fauci do not seem to understand that you can be pro-vaccine and think the speed and efficacy with which they were developed is a miracle. Then still make a personal risk-based assessment in conjunction with your doctor not to receive one.

I, for one, am not “vaccine-hesitant,” which is perhaps the dumbest phrase yet to smear Republicans who say they will not get the vaccine. I am an adult capable of looking around my community, who already recovered from COVID-19 and has a history of anaphylactic reactions. Georgia currently has a seven-day rolling average rate of positive tests under 2,000 in a population of over 10 million. My county has had just over 300 cases in two weeks. On the last date deaths of patients with COVID-19 are confirmed, there were seven. In conjunction with my doctor, who actually treats patients, unlike Dr. Fauci, we decided there is no reason for me to take the vaccine at this time.

The operative phrase is bolded. Should conditions change in consultation, my doctor and I may come to a different conclusion. However, continuing research into the natural immune response to COVID-19 will undoubtedly play a role. So will the vaccine’s continued effectiveness against emerging variants. Annual flu vaccines are recommended for at-risk individuals because of the number of variants that require the immune system to target different parts of the virus’s structure. To date, the spike protein selected for the mRNA vaccine seems to be common to the COVID-19 variants making it effective, which is fantastic news for the vaccinated and the recovered.

Further, there is increasing pressure to ditch the outdoor mask mandates because the data on outdoor transmission shows it is not a significant vector. Even liberal publications, like The Atlantic and The New Republic, are calling on leaders to lift outdoor mandates following comedian Bill Maher blasting their “panic porn” coverage during a monologue. Recently, the Texas Rangers played to a sold-out crowd with far less than 100% mask compliance. Over two weeks later, there are no reports of positive tests related to the game. The Super Bowl played in Tampa, Florida, in February had a similar result.

Retired Admiral Brett Grior, who was a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force under President Trump, responded to Biden’s comments saying:

“By July, we should be almost back to normal with herd immunity, with everybody getting vaccines.” “I don’t know what reality he’s talking about,” Giroir said. “It seemed very disconnected from the reality and where we are and what the science says. Science says small gatherings outdoors is fine.”

Even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called malarkey on the comments Biden made:

“This strange proclamation was out of step with science… The president went on national TV to move the goalposts way beyond what his own CDC is saying,” McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the Senate floor. “The president’s proclamation was far out of step with what’s already happening across the country. It was advice for an alternate universe. The president and his advisers may need to get out more,” McConnell said. ”Americans are already getting together in small groups outdoors in blue states and red states, in small towns and big cities. The country is not locked down waiting for July 4.”

In some places, we even gather in restaurants at full capacity and shop maskless. Don’t tell anyone. And if a few hundred people on several acres eating potluck, low country boil, and barbeque is a small gathering for the 4th of July, I will be following the rules to the letter. Just like I did last year.