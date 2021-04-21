THURSDAY AT 3:30PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' Live Chat with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit

Hearty greetings and salutations, PJ Media/Townhall VIP Gold members.

Welcome to another edition of our infamous “Five O’Clock Somewhere” live chat, but this week is something special.

Unless it isn’t.

This week might or might not be the one-year anniversary of the first time that Stephen Kruiser, Bryan Preston, and Yours Truly all got together to spread some much-needed cheer during the darkest days of the COVID-19 lockdown.

But math is hard, and I might have had a very generous Bloody Mary with my scrambled eggs this morning.

I can say for certain that it’s either this week or next week, though.

I can also promise that we’ll get this all sorted out before we hit the virtual airwaves on Thursday.

If it turns out this is our anniversary show, does that mean we have to wear tuxedos?

Because I’d be totally cool with that.

See you Thursday — can’t wait!