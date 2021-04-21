VodkaPundit

THURSDAY AT 3:30PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' Live Chat with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit

By Stephen Green Apr 21, 2021 12:41 PM ET

Hearty greetings and salutations, PJ Media/Townhall VIP Gold members.

Welcome to another edition of our infamous “Five O’Clock Somewhere” live chat, but this week is something special.

Unless it isn’t.

This week might or might not be the one-year anniversary of the first time that Stephen Kruiser, Bryan Preston, and Yours Truly all got together to spread some much-needed cheer during the darkest days of the COVID-19 lockdown.

But math is hard, and I might have had a very generous Bloody Mary with my scrambled eggs this morning.

I can say for certain that it’s either this week or next week, though.

I can also promise that we’ll get this all sorted out before we hit the virtual airwaves on Thursday.

If it turns out this is our anniversary show, does that mean we have to wear tuxedos?

Because I’d be totally cool with that.

See you Thursday — can’t wait!

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Tags: PODCAST VIP GOLD
TRENDING
Editor's Choice