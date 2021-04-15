The Morning Briefing: Democrats to America—Screw You, We Wanna Expand SCOTUS

Top O’ the Briefing

Democrats Plow Ahead With the Dismantling of America

Happy Thursday my dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. It’s perfectly all right to be on board with almond butter but remain skeptical of almond milk.

LOL at the people in the comments yesterday complaining about the fact that I was writing about CNN’s bias, as if we didn’t know they were biased. Um, it’s my job to write about media bias. If the people who think I shouldn’t continue do it want to pay my bills, I’ll stop.

Glad we cleared that up.

Our friends in the Democratic party are at it again. And when I say “it” I mean the wholesale destruction of this once great Republic.

They’ll tell you that that’s not really what they’re up to but they’ve been talking about “transformation” ever since The Lightbringer got into office in 2009. What they want to transform the country into won’t be America anymore. I wouldn’t be surprised to find that they’ve got a secret list of new names for the place. They’re probably mad that Soviet Socialist Republics has already been used.

The Democrats were drooling buckets last fall at the prospect getting the reins of government handed to them. Again, they’re never coy about anything anymore. One of the priorities on their transformation wish list was the expansion of the Supreme Court. They’re really upset that Trump transformed the makeup of the judicial branch. For years, they relied on judges to implement what they couldn’t accomplish legislatively or at the ballot box.

Trump largely took that workaround away from them so they began lusting after the opportunity to get their toy back.

The main part of that dream was to increase the number of Supreme Court justices because the current makeup of SCOTUS has too many icky conservative judges for their tastes.

Word came down late last night that the Democrats are going to make a move on that. Tyler has more:

On Thursday, Democrats in the U.S. House and Senate plan to unveil legislation to expand the size of the Supreme Court, potentially reversing the originalist gains under former President Donald Trump. The bill would add four seats to the Court, bringing the total from nine to 13, sources told The Intercept. Congress has the authority to set the number of justices on the Court, which has remained at 9 since 1869. House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), Subcommittee Chair Hank Johnson (D-Ga.), and Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) are leading the bill in the House while Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) will lead the effort in the Senate. Last week, President Joe Biden issued an executive order creating a commission to study “Supreme Court reform” — likely the first step toward packing the Court.

So much for the commission, right? The House and Senate Dems have just let the nation know that Biden has no control over the party whatsoever.

As Tyler notes, this probably won’t work. It will, however, give Democratic power brokers and the media more opportunity to harass Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, the two Democrats who are opposed to both ending the filibuster and expanding SCOTUS. Grandstanding about the latter will give the media an excuse to get in a lather and be even more awful to Manchin and Sinema regarding the former.

Democrats not only want the expansion of the court, they believe the American people do as well. Whenever they have the slimmest of majorities, Democrats misinterpret it as a mandate. They believe that last November was a huge sign that America wants to lurch leftward. The reality is that they lost seats in the House, barely have a Senate majority, and, well, we all know how Grandpa Gropes got into the White House. Out here in America, Republicans still control the majority of governor’s mansions and state legislatures.

Not nearly as many people are on board with their garbage as they’d like to think.

Let’s just hope that nobody blinks while they’re overreaching.

