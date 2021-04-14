A Majority of Voters Think Cheating Affected the Results of the 2020 Election

The Supreme Court may have refused to hear any challenges to the 2020 presidential election, but that may prove to be a huge mistake as a majority of voters believe that cheating affected the outcome of the presidential election.

According to Rasmussen Reports, “Seventy-four percent (74%) of Republicans believe it is likely last year’s presidential election was affected by cheating, a view shared by 30% of Democrats and 51% of voters not affiliated with either major party.”

Think about that. Nearly a third of Democrats admitted that they believe cheating may have impacted the result—meaning that they think Trump may have been the legitimate winner of the election.

Overall, a majority of all voters, 51 percent, believe it is likely that cheating affected the outcome—35 percent say it’s very likely.

“Concerns about cheating have plagued President Joe Biden ever since Election Day,” explains Rasmussen. “In November, a Rasmussen Reports survey found 47% of voters believed it was likely that Democrats stole votes or destroyed pro-Trump ballots in several states to ensure that Biden would win. An overwhelming majority of GOP voters believe Democrats cheated in 2020. Republican officials have responded by launching an election integrity project to make it ‘easier to vote and harder to cheat.”

The poll also found that voters are far more concerned with election integrity than they are making it easier to vote. “Asked which is more important, making it easier for everybody to vote, or making sure there is no cheating in elections, 60% of Likely Voters say it’s more important to prevent cheating, while 37% said it’s more important to make it easier to vote,” explains Rasmussen. “Only 22% of voters say it is currently too hard to vote, while 34% said it’s too easy to vote, and 41% say the level of difficulty in voting is about right.”

Democrats have long claimed that efforts to ensure the integrity of elections are racist, but the desire to prevent cheating in elections transcends race, and all races overwhelmingly reject the notion that voter ID laws discriminate.

“Majorities of all racial groups – 59% of whites, 56% of blacks and 63% of other minority voters – say it is more important to make sure there is no cheating in elections than to make it easier to vote,” reports Rasmussen. “Likewise, majorities of all racial groups – 64% of whites, 59% of blacks and 58% of other minority voters – reject the claim that voter ID laws discriminate against some voters.” However, 61 percent of Democrats are more concerned with making it easier to vote than they are about election integrity.