Democrats Blame Guns. I Blame the Democrat Party

A slew of murders over the past several weeks has re-ignited the Democrats’ tiresome, unconstitutional, and illogical arguments against the Second amendment. The Democrat Party’s solution to the so-called gun violence epidemic in America is to effectively punish law-abiding citizens for the crimes of the guilty. “If we take guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens, then criminals won’t use guns to commit murder,” Democrats believe.

But any rational American knows this argument is asinine. Criminals commit crimes. Morally depraved and mentally ill individuals commit murder. America’s problem is not an abundance of guns, but an abundance of criminals and a proliferation of hatred, amorality, and a disregard for the sanctity of human life. If the Democrat Party was serious about curbing the epidemic of gun violence in America, they would look in the mirror, because it is their policies and rhetoric that have contributed to the pandemic sweeping across our country.

This pandemic didn’t originate in a Wuhan laboratory, but instead has been cultivated and released right here at home. Its origins are in the Democrat Party. We are reaping what the Democrat Party has sown: the seeds of hatred, intolerance, moral relativism, and division — an outright rejection of the guiding moral principles of the Ten Commandments.

America was founded on Judeo-Christian values. This is undeniable and consequential. James Madison stated in 1778 that “We have staked the future of all our political constitutions upon the capacity of each of ourselves to govern according to the moral principles of the Ten Commandments of God.” Despite this, the Supreme Court ruled in 1980 that the Ten Commandments could not be posted in our public schools.

Today, nearly forty years after the Supreme Court ruling and for the first time in American history, a majority of Americans do not attend Church. This in itself is alarming. George Washington warned in his Farewell Address in 1796 that “reason and experience both forbid us to expect that national morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle.” Well, the Democrat Party rejects both reason and experience. Our national morality is withering precisely because we reject religious principles. What is more alarming than a decline in church attendance is what and who have replaced both the church and the preacher.

I wrote in my book that you can dislike tomatoes but enjoy marinara sauce. You don’t have to be Jewish or a Christian to appreciate the unique benefits of freedom, peace, and prosperity, which are derived from our Judeo-Christian tradition. Today a majority of Americans may not sit in the pews and listen to a preacher, but they do sit on their couches and listen to Democrat politicians and faux journalists, who spew messages antithetical to the Ten Commandments. Moral relativism has replaced moral absolutes. The consequence is an inevitable rise in crime.

“Do not steal.” This is a pretty straightforward commandment, unless you’re a Democrat. When mobs repeatedly burn and loot businesses across this nation the Democrat Party at best says nothing and at worst defends the mobs’ actions. Their silence condones the criminal behavior and their defense of it inspires further violence. Looting, rioting, and violence are not absolutely condemned, but are justified depending on the nobility of the cause.

“Do not murder.” The Democrat Party and their propagandists in the media are only concerned with murder when it involves a white killer or a police officer. When blacks murder other blacks daily in Chicago, they couldn’t be less interested. The consequence of the Democrat Party’s selective coverage and fabricated narratives of such atrocities serves to further divide the nation, foments hatred and strife, and ensures future such incidents. Hatred and an irreverence for the law are the precursors to murder and other criminal offenses and the Democrat Party engages in both. While the Democrats oppose the death penalty for murderers, they encourage the murder of innocent babies. Their official position used to be that abortion should be “safe, legal, and rare” but today their official position is that abortion should be “common, federally subsidized, and encouraged.” The upshot of this is both a rejection of personal responsibility and a disregard and irreverence for the sanctity of human life.

“Do not covet.” When the Democrat Party attacks those who have been financially successful in America, demanding that they “pay their fair share,” and preaches “inequality,” they are endorsing the opposite of this commandment. In fact, our progressive tax code codifies this very vice. Americans are encouraged to hate anyone who has “more” than another — to covet.

While there were 10,258 recorded murders in the United States using guns in 2019, there were 70,630 recorded deaths due to drug overdoses. The Democrat solution in the state of Oregon to the drug epidemic is the legalization of illicit drugs. Their illogic is the removal of penalties that discourage such behavior. If they applied the same logic to the gun epidemic, they would legalize murder. They would also legalize drunk driving. After all, despite drunk driving being illegal, Americans still drive drunk.

You cannot legislate evil out of existence. But we can and must teach our children the guiding moral principles that serve as a bulwark against the temptation to commit crimes or evil acts. If America has a gun violence epidemic it’s because we have a moral depravity pandemic and the Democrat Party and their propagandists are super-spreaders.