Yes, the Australian Military Did Actually Use Twerking Tarts to Commission a Ship [VIDEO]

I know this is hard to believe—and I thought I was being punked by a deep-fake video for a while when I saw the following video purporting to be a real commissioning ceremony for an Australian military ship. But this cringe-worthy group of twerking gals was actually part of the ceremony. You have to see this to believe it. It could be a Saturday Night Live skit.

The Daily Mail reported the incident:

Videos from the event show seven women doing a choregraphed routine while dressed in black booty shorts and red crop tops and berets. Former soldier and Liberal MP Phillip Thompson told the ABC the entertainment was inappropriate for the occasion, which took place on Saturday. ‘Standards in the ADF, and definitely when commissioning a ship, should be a little bit higher than that,’ he said. ‘We’ve got the CDF, we’ve got members of Parliament there, and the Governor-General’s there, I don’t think it’s appropriate to be twerking.’

LOL.

But wait! There’s more. The internet response to it is even better than the performance itself and I would encourage you to read the responses under the original tweet. The Daily Mail again:

‘I would flat out not believe you if the HMAS Supply banner wasn’t visible in the background. This is… too strange,’ said one. ‘It’s an interpretive dance, telling the story of how the Navy has no budget to put on proper entertainment for this ship launch after spending all their money on submarines,’ another joked.

They even got a defense spokesperson to comment on the gyrating crew.

A defence spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia the dance was arranged to engage with the local community and preceded the formal part of the ceremony. ‘HMAS Supply and the Royal Australian Navy are committed to working with Australians from all backgrounds in actively supporting local charities and community groups,’ they said. ‘The dance was performed prior to the commencement of the Commissioning formalities and prior to the arrival of His Excellency the Governor General, Chief of Navy and Commander Australian Fleet.’

Oh. Well, as long as it was a “community group” performing the completely inappropriate and gross display—that should have been kept to bordellos, strip clubs, and red-light districts—I guess it’s fine for use in the Australian military, or something. Way to embarrass the Western World, Australia.