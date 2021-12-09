The Morning Briefing: Commie Democrat Psychopaths Are In Crime Denial

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing Friends. My first act as president will be an executive order requiring that all celebrity baby names be reviewed by a panel of sane people.

I would never presume to try and figure out the minds of Democrats but every once in a while I am overcome by the urge to grab one and shake him until he tells me what alien planet he lives on.

Yeesh, these people and their alternative realities.

The farther left one of them goes, the more removed from reality they become. For the longest time, I thought that they were all merely pathological liars. Most are, of course, but I am now beginning to believe that some of them are in the midst of a full psychotic break.

To the surprise of no one on the conservative side of the political aisle, the Dem-controlled cities that are run by BLM/Antifa fans have been experiencing…struggles with crime since they were gripped by the “defund the police” frenzy in 2020.

Many of these cities hurried to hit the reset button and re-fund their police forces in an effort to combat crime. Cops haven’t exactly been willing to rush back in droves to municipalities that were gleefully giving them the finger in the name of wokeness just a year ago, but at least the people in charge are admitting there’s a problem.

That stands in sharp contrast to the approach recently taken by prominent Democrats in a couple of America’s biggest crime-riddled hellholes: Chicago and Philadelphia.

Kevin has a story about Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s “thinking outside the box” solution to her city’s infestation of thieves. She’s opted for victim shaming:

I’m disappointed that they’re not doing more to take safety and make it a priority. For example, we still have retailers that won’t institute plans like having security officers in their stores, making sure that they’ve got cameras that are actually operational, locking up their merchandise at night, chaining high-end bags. These purses can be something that is attracting a lot of organized retail theft units,”

“If only she hadn’t worn that dress…”

Stupid stores with your wares that attract the eyes of lawless scum! Why can’t you hire some aging, overweight security guards and stop making your mayor look bad? Ingrates!

By the way, Chicago is having its worst murder year since 1994 while Mayor Mouthfoot is playing make-believe.

Let us move on to Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Thugs. Rick writes about the city’s district attorney, who wants the public to know that EVERYTHING IS FINE:

Larry Krasner, the Soros-backed District Attorney in Philadelphia, wants everyone in the city to know that he’s got things under control. Sure, there’s been a record spike in homicides, but besides that, everything in Philly is just peachy. “We don’t have a crisis of lawlessness, we don’t have a crisis of crime, we don’t have a crisis of violence,” the district attorney told reporters at a Monday press conference. “It’s important that we don’t let this become mushy and bleed into the notion that there is some kind of big spike in crime. There isn’t. There is not a big spike in crime. … There is not a big spike in violent crime. Neither one of these things is true.”

Rick goes on to explain that Krasner is engaging in some political sleight of hand here. Krasner is able to say that crime isn’t spiking because he simply isn’t prosecuting criminals who would have been prosecuted in the past. Progressive DAs are almost always pro-criminal.

Oh, wait…Philly is also in the midst of a frightening increase in homicides. The city has suffered its highest body count since 1960.

So, there is no real problem as long as you ignore the dead guy on your lawn.

Both of these cities have been electing Democrats for decades, so it is difficult to feel much in the way of pity for them. Maybe they should seriously consider not voting like paste-eaters going forward.

Nah, better just go hire a mall cop and not pay any attention to the smell of rotting corpse coming from the alley.

Everything Isn’t Awful

An 8-year old girl and her mother were driving when they stopped to help a group of bikers who were in an accident. The mother, who happened to be a nurse, helped treat the victims. The next year, the girl opened a lemonade stand. This is how the bikers came to say thank you. pic.twitter.com/u0xYrgDSRl — Goodable (@Goodable) December 5, 2021

PJ Media

Me. Schadenfreudelicious: Hillary Weeps Through Her Wine Haze While Reading 2016 Victory Speech for ‘MasterClass’

VodkaPundit: Top Ten Other Kamala Harris Make-Work Jobs

Chicago Mayor Blames Stores, Not Woke Nonsense, for Boom in Robberies

Just Don’t Call Them Conservative

Epic Ratio: Dallas Cops Brag About Civil Forfeiture and Get Owned on Social Media

New Study Finds that Christianity Is the #1 Religion Targeted in Hate Crimes

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: Omicron ‘May Signal the End of COVID-19’ According to Healthcare CEO

As White House Digs In, Many High-Profile Democrats Oppose Vaccine Mandates

Burn it all down. California Vows to Be Abortion ‘Sanctuary’ if SCOTUS Overturns Roe

Sorry Libs, Americans Think Trump Did Better Fighting COVID Than Biden

Biden vs. Putin: Four Takeaways from the Video Meeting

The Arsonists in the Media Say the Fire is Too Hot

Hispanic Voters Are Now Evenly Split Between Parties

Guess Who Trump’s ‘Tax Cuts for the Rich’ Benefited the Most

How a Never-Used Provision in the Constitution Could Revolutionize Congress

Biden’s Supreme Court Commission Takes No Stance on Court Packing

Grinch Torches Fox News ‘All-American Christmas Tree’

Despite Near-Record Homicides, Philadelphia DA Proclaims No ‘Crisis of Crime’

Jussie Smollett’s Testimony Was ‘Unparalleled Disaster,’ Experts Say

Schools Closing Again and It’s Not Entirely Due to Pandemic

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter: Why Is Dr. Oz Running as a Republican?

Drama Heating Up with Mark Meadows Suing Nancy Pelosi, January 6 Select Committee

Suspected Waukesha SUV Driver Facing More Charges for Another Alleged Crime, Mainstream Media Remains Silent

Not Just Embarrassing But ‘Dangerous’: Nikki Haley Slams Biden’s Foreign Policy

Latest Poll Numbers Spell Doom for Democrats — and Bust Some Narratives Along the Way

Tulsi Gabbard Delivers a Message on Russia and Ukraine Sure to Tick off Everyone

Biden’s Remarks in Kansas City Are a Complete Acid Bath

Did DeSantis Promise To Sign Constitutional Carry Bill?

Cam&Co. Parkland Dad Says Oxford High School Shooting Preventable

Political Pearl-Clutching Over Permitless Carry Won’t Stop Its Progress

European CDC: Out of hundreds of cases of Omicron here, not a single one involves severe illness

Q-Poll: Gov. Greg Abbott leads Beto O’Rourke by 15 points

The National Defense Authorization Act for 2022 will create a UFO reverse engineering program

Jail this commie psycho. Dr. Fauci suggests asking Christmas dinner guests to show vax proof before letting them inside

School asks parents if their kids have permission to eat lunch inside on the floor when it’s too cold outside

CNN analyst Asha Rangappa knows GOP reps would totes freak out over ‘black or brown families posing with guns’ like Thomas Massie’s did

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 163: Comedy Isn’t Dead Even Though Liberals Keep Trying to Kill It

VodkaPundit, Part Trois: Soros-Backed DA Wants Jacqueline Avant’s Killer to Serve Less Time

The Left’s Next Coup has Already Begun

Young Democrats Have Been Taught To Hate

Why Did Another 4.2 Million People Leave Their Jobs in October?

CNN Responds to White House Pressure With Glowing Coverage of 5-Cent Drop in Gas Prices

GOLD Omicron Is Going to Disappoint the Nuts

Around the Interwebz

Epic failure for the mask/vax Nazis. New Los Angeles Covid Cases Up More Than 100% in Past 10 Days

Global supply chain: Lego to build $1bn factory in Vietnam

The Difference Between Disinfecting and Sanitizing, According to the CDC

Apple will pay for Jennifer Lawrence to play Elizabeth Holmes in new Theranos film

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Is Returning in 2022 With All-New Episodes

Smells Like Onion

Tim Cook Unveils Rows Of Artificial Wombs After Announcing Apple Will Begin Manufacturing Own Employees In House https://t.co/94iN4G0eWf pic.twitter.com/hWbtkkxgGS — The Onion (@TheOnion) December 8, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery