Young Democrats Have Been Taught To Hate

If you’re a conservative on social media, you likely know firsthand how intolerant the left is. People you’ve known for years… heck, even family members on the left will unfriend you or block you if you dare share something that triggers their leftist sensibilities.

In 2008, if you didn’t vote for Obama, you were a racist and had to be unfriended. In 2016, if you didn’t vote for Hillary Clinton, you were a sexist on top of being a racist and must be blocked! In 2021, if you oppose vaccine mandates, you’re a radical anti-vaxxer, and your views must be censored!

Over the years, I’ve lost many friends (actual friends, not just online acquaintances) simply because of how I vote. I’m sure you have too. But that doesn’t stop the left from pretending to be the party of tolerance and acceptance. In their twisted way of seeing things, they have to unfriend you and block you because they’ve been convinced that anyone who disagrees with them politically is “literally Hitler.”

This liberal tendency to believe the worst of people who disagree with them sadly divides our nation. Social media giants have become hostile to conservative voices, forcing us to seek alternative places to connect with others and promote our work. Of course, the long-term impact of this is even more division, but that’s apparently the way the left wants it.

This isn’t a problem just with my contemporaries. Sadly, young people are being taught to be intolerant of others who disagree with them—namely, young Democrats. According to a new Generation Lab/Axios poll of college students, young Democrats are incredibly intolerant of those who don’t agree with them politically—much more than their Republican counterparts.

For example, while 5% of college-age Republicans said they wouldn’t be friends with someone from the opposite party, more than seven times as many college-age Democrats, 37%, said the same.

Nearly a third of Republicans (31%) said they wouldn’t go on a date with someone with opposing views; more than double the number of Democrats (71%) said the same.

Remember how Democrats claim to be the party of tolerance? (via @Axios) pic.twitter.com/KoECWCSAPI — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) December 8, 2021

Democrats seem to let politics play a role in every aspect of their lives. For example, nearly a third of Democrats wouldn’t work for someone with opposing views, and 41% said they wouldn’t shop or support a business of someone with opposing views.

“Partisan divides … make a future of discord and distrust in the U.S. all the more likely,” notes Axios.

You think?

Nelson Mandela once said, “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate…”

Well, young Democrats are clearly learning to hate Republicans. It’s not enough to disagree on policy; they’ve been brainwashed into believing that Republicans are the worst types of people, the American equivalent of the Nazi Party. This is ultimately how they justify their intolerance. If Republicans are evil, it’s okay to hate them.

For the left, it’s easier to believe the worst of others than to debate issues.

And let’s not pretend that Republicans don’t think many negative things about Democrats. Sure, we may think they’re socialists and disagree with them on issues like taxes and foreign policy, and we may even consider some of their policies to be repugnant and outright evil, but we don’t despise them as people. We’re overwhelmingly okay with befriending the few Democrats that will befriend us. We’ll work for Democrats and support their businesses.

Why? Because Republicans aren’t teaching the younger generation to hate Democrats. Democrats, however, are teaching the younger generation to hate. And that’s a huge problem.