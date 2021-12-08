Biden vs. Putin: Four Takeaways from the Video Meeting

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for roughly two hours by videoconference Tuesday in hopes of defusing a military crisis along Ukraine’s borders, where Putin has amassed 175,000 troops in what could be the prelude to an all-out invasion.

Here are four succinct thoughts after gleaning what I could last night:

Ukraine’s Fate Hangs in the Balance

The leaders’ discussion did not resolve the crisis or make substantial progress. Reports say Biden offered Putin the choice between a diplomatic solution and severe economic and political consequences that would follow a Russian invasion. I suppose that’s a start, but when the Kremlin says the build-up is defensive in nature, nothing should be off the table. If you don’t want a former KGB lieutenant colonel to think you’re a pushover, don’t lead with concessions right out of the gate, thinking you can generate goodwill with him.

Putin is Not Afraid of Biden

Whether Biden’s threats will deter the Russian leader from a multi-front offensive into Ukraine remains to be determined. But Putin, who tailors his message to his audience, predictably blamed tensions on the West, which he claims has built up military capability around Ukraine. Putin also demanded legal guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward toward Russia’s borders or deploy weapons systems in Ukraine.

U.S. officials rightly rejected Putin’s analysis of the situation and said they would not make promises about possible NATO expansion, though they would continue talking.

The Russia-to-Germany Pipeline Faces New Risk

The controversial Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany is an unacceptable boon for Moscow’s economy and prestige. It is now, thankfully, in danger.

Russian companies spent several years building it to deprive Ukraine of revenue from a pipeline that runs through its territory. This would give Putin added leverage over Europe’s energy supplies.

But to avoid a rift with the German government earlier this year, Biden omitted congressional sanctions aimed at stopping the project, angering many Republicans and even some Democrats.

A State Department official told senators Tuesday that if Putin attacked Ukraine, “our expectation is that the pipeline will be suspended.”

Biden Desperately Needs Allies

Biden can’t unite his own party at home, as members of various factions refuse to give him the legislation he wants.

Immediately after concluding his meeting with Putin, Biden spoke by phone with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom. It is no secret that their support is crucial to deterring Russia. Putin has sought for years to drive wedges between America and our European allies, to weaken resistance to his nefarious actions and undermine the trans-Atlantic alliance.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said consistent contact with key European leaders is being undertaken to discuss steps that can be taken jointly against Russia.

“I will look you in the eye and tell you, as President Biden looked Putin in the eye and told him today, that things we did not do in 2014 we are prepared to do now,” Sullivan added to reporters Tuesday afternoon.

In Wednesday’s New York Post, Michael Goodwin penned a strong column, with one excerpt catching my attention:

“Our adversaries have clear goals and iron fists, we have a fumbling, mumbling president who leads an alliance of largely disarmed welfare states formerly known as NATO,” he wrote. “The Biden White House repeatedly stresses its commitment to diplomacy. Either way, diplomacy is an admirable process, but not an outcome. For Russia, China and Iran, the outcome is the whole point.”

This is all true.

And despite what Bernie Sanders or Tucker Carlson muse, Americans also want to aid allies and a top-of-the-line military, because that prevents wars, not starts them.