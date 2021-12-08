Chicago Mayor Blames Stores, Not Woke Nonsense, for Boom in Robberies

Chicago’s woke mayor knows who is to blame for the recent looting of high-end stores. It’s the stores, DUH!

How do we know she believes something so stupid? She said so, publicly!

I’m disappointed that they’re not doing more to take safety and make it a priority. For example, we still have retailers that won’t institute plans like having security officers in their stores, making sure that they’ve got cameras that are actually operational, locking up their merchandise at night, chaining high-end bags. These purses can be something that is attracting a lot of organized retail theft units,”

If you own a business in downtown Chicago ⁦⁦@chicagosmayor⁩ says you should do more to protect your store. Then why pay such high property taxes? ⁦@MorningAnswer⁩ pic.twitter.com/jlTWSMv4t7 — Amy Jacobson (@AmyJacobson) December 6, 2021

Nevermind that she and her state’s attorney, Kim Foxx, all but allow shoplifting without punishment for anyone stealing less than $1,000 worth of swag. Now she’s cranky that stores aren’t investing more money in security.

What would happen if a white security guard tackled a black woman leaving with 12 handbags? I smell a charge of racism!

The nation has seen organized swarms of shoplifters handbag redistribution specialists wreaking havoc in high-end stores, frequently striking in droves, armed with hammers, and taking whatever they can carry. Suddenly, the looters–oops that word is racist–thugs don’t seem too concerned with staying under the $1,000 threshold.

Louis Vuitton is a major target for the criminals; thieves recently made off with roughly $100,000 from a Chicago-area store. Their San Francisco store was hit as well. San Francisco’s Union Square, the swanky shopping district that has been hit hard by looters lately, is now a boarded-up ghost town. Merry Christmas!

Safeway In Castro Cuts Hours Due To ‘Off The Charts’ Shoplifting; ‘It’s Sad, Upsetting And Frustrating’ – CBS San Francisco https://t.co/WOCIne07gr — Lara Logan (@laralogan) November 2, 2021

There are two things the lootings seem to have in common: most take place in liberal cities and most of the looters are not white. We all know progressive cesspool towns aren’t eager to punish criminals like Aziza Graves, who was arrested 120 times but released without bail. Imagine how many times she shoplifted and got away with it.

Some businesses like Walgreens prefer to close shop and move on. Twenty-two Walgreens locations have closed in the San Francisco area alone.

Even grocery stores aren’t safe. Some have even installed barricades to thwart the looting.

Grocery stores in San Francisco are forced to install barricades to prevent shoplifting. pic.twitter.com/qz78NH33Ju — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 7, 2021

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot and liberal cities that allow pirate-like behavior get what they deserve, and the citizens get what they vote for. Personally, I don’t feel bad for these towns. If they’re too “woke” to stand up to the crime, so be it. Just don’t move to where I live and bring your commie nonsense here. Real Americans are fed up and we won’t stand for it.

