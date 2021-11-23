Massive San Francisco Shoplifting Craze: 24 Stores Hit in One Weekend While Leftists Make It Easy

Start your Christmas shoplifting early!

Supply chain issues are not the biggest problems facing stores in and around San Francisco. No less than 24 stores were hit by mobs of marauding shoplifters last weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area. The stores targeted by the mobs include high-end designer shops like Louis Vuitton as well as pharmacies and marijuana dispensaries. For some reason, people are stealing lots of laundry detergent.

Wellspring Pharmacy shared this video w/me showing dozens of thieves stealing medication SATURDAY around 7:30PM. The pharmacy sped up the video & said their employees all came in today & restored the pharmacy so patients could get their meds tomorrow. (1/2) #Oakland pic.twitter.com/xneGs7fF8w — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) November 22, 2021

Authorities reported that shoplifting mobs fired roughly 175 shots during the Oakland robberies, forcing police to pull back to safety. At what point can we stop calling this mere “shoplifting” and call it what it is: violent armed robbery?

I can’t wait to see what the mobs have planned for Black Friday.

me azzy n swarm shoplifting tonite was wilddd 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/0wbAVv5jG5 — claire angel x (@claireangelgal) November 21, 2021

Walgreen’s has closed at least 17 stores in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“I’ve got cancer, so I’m trying to get certain medications filled and they tell you to go to another Walgreens,” local resident David Massey stated. “This is the third time that I know of that they have been broken into. It hurts us all. Especially the little guy that really needs it.”

FACT-O-RAMA! Californians foolishly voted for Proposition 47, deceptively referred to as the “The Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act” which, among other things, makes shoplifting less than $950 worth of goods a misdemeanor, meaning the cops aren’t likely to respond or take action.

A survey by the National Retail Federation (NRF) which calls itself the world’s largest retail trade association, shows 70% of store owners reported a rise in “organized” theft.

The NRF claims that the items stolen the most are, in order, “designer clothing, laundry detergent, designer handbags, allergy medicine, razors, high-end liquor, and pain relievers.”

Laundry detergent is in second place?

It turns out people swipe $20 bottles of detergent and sell them for $10 each.

Make no mistake, easing shoplifting laws are the next woke step in trying to keep “certain groups” out of jail. “Woke” communities are bending over backward to not arrest minorities, even if that means decriminalizing laws and creating an atmosphere of anarchy.

San Francisco’s mayor, London Breed, has a decisive plan to curtail shoplifting: limiting access to the Union Square region where the looting is taking place.

“We’re going to be making some changes to Union Square and how cars are able to access,” Breed told the press last Saturday. “There will be limited access in terms of when you come to this area.”

You can read that as, “I have no intention of changing the laws or sending more cops.” Law-abiding shoppers can’t shop when they want to. Sales will drop. Everyone loses except the criminals.

Chicago’s woke state’s attorney, Kim Foxx, allows Chicago’s shoplifters to purloin $1,000 worth of goods before their crime can be considered a felony, meaning the cops won’t even be called. Bedlam has ensued, obviously. The question is, why do woke cities allow this? Is it”revenge” for “systemic racism”? Or just payback?

FACT-O-RAMA! Portland police are no longer pulling over cars for minor traffic violations, citing “racial disparities.”

In other words, blue states and cities can’t get certain groups to abide by the laws, so they are scrapping the laws in the name of “racial equity.”

Some wise folks believe that it’s a prelude to communism.

In a nauseating next step, wokesters are now actually trying to actually cancel the word “looting” in regards to the shoplifting craze that’s sweeping the nation.

“Race and Social Justice Reporter” Julian Glover is one of those commies. He believes the word “looting” might be “discriminatory.” Lorenzo Boyd, Professor of Criminal Justice & Community Policing at the University of New Haven, agrees.

“Looting is a term that we typically use when people of color or urban dwellers are doing something. We tend not to use that term for other people when they do the exact same thing,” Boyd told local San Francisco affiliate ABC7 News.

San Francisco has a long history of helping criminals. After a wave of violent crimes on mass transit, the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) authorities placed cameras on buses and subways, then refused to release them due to “racial stereotypes,” meaning that they thought BART riders didn’t have the right to know who might attack them on the way home.

Check out this video of a thug setting fire to a Filipina woman’s hair. Notice they’ve blurred his face. The message here is, “Minorities can set a woman on fire and not have their faces known to the public.”

Shocking video shows teen set woman's hair on fire on San Francisco bus https://t.co/SU8TFac9vy pic.twitter.com/z7BiTjf0Ys — New York Post (@nypost) June 3, 2021

Here is a brief video on BART’s refusal to protect its riders. It ends on England’s now-infamous “Asian grooming gangs” tragedy, where British police refused to arrest hundreds of Pakistani rapists for fear of looking “racist.”

Political correctness at its worst.