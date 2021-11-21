Mass Looting in San Francisco Area: 80 Thieves Hit Nordstrom's, Fill 25 Getaway Cars

Give people $950 and they’ll take a mile

In what one witness described as a “scene out of a movie,” 50 to 80 thugs, some armed with crowbars, ransacked a Nordstrom’s In Walnut Creek, CA, outside of San Francisco, on Saturday night. They smashed glass display cabinets and were out within a minute. They filled 25 cars with high-end swag and hit the road.

#Breaking About 25 cars just blocked the street and rushed into the Walnut Creek Nordstrom making off with goods before getting in cars snd speeding away. At least two people arrested at gunpoint. pic.twitter.com/AG3R94M9L3 — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) November 21, 2021

Diners at a nearby P.F. Chang’s watched through the windows as the scofflaws helped themselves to the designer goodies. The restaurant manager, Brett Barrette, locked the restaurant doors.

“We probably saw 50 to 80 people in ski masks, crowbars, a bunch of weapons. They were looting the Nordstrom’s right here. And I thought they were going to start beating cars. I had to start locking doors, lock the front door, lock the back door,” Barrette told the local ABC News affiliate.

“There was a mob of people,” Barrette added. “The police were flying in. It was like a scene out of a movie. It was insane.”

Police swarmed in but arrested only three people. Two men were taken in and charged with possession of burglary tools and stolen property and conspiracy to commit burglary. A woman was charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

Police said one Nordstrom employee was pepper-sprayed and two others were kicked and punched. They were treated at the scene.

Nordstrom doesn’t yet know how much was swiped. Walnut police stated that the flash mob of thieves is not related to the protests and riots commies are engaging in after the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

This mega-shoplifting raid comes on the heels of a similar though smaller raid on a San Francisco Louis Vuitton store a day earlier.

Louis Vuitton San Francisco, Union square got cleared out!! pic.twitter.com/7Sz6rlRo8n — Da Juan (@CARLITOSGUEY) November 20, 2021

Police have now limited car access to the Union Square section of San Francisco, which is where the Louis Vuitton store is located.

It is unknown yet if the Nordstrom storming and the Louis Vuitton heists are related.

The woke brigade of California voters supported Proposition 47, which makes shoplifting of less than $950 a misdemeanor, meaning the police won’t make an arrest. The state has seen a tragic rise in shoplifting since (surprise!) Walgreen’s closed at least 17 San Francisco area stores in the last five years due to thievery.

One woman was nailed for swiping $40,000 worth of goods from one Target store over the course of a year.

Thieves hit the Neiman Marcus store, also in the Union Square section, last summer, leaving with tens of thousands of dollars of loot. Both Neiman Marcus and Louis Vuitton have reported over $100,000 worth of handbags stolen earlier this year.

CVS and Walgreens stated that shoplifting in their San Francisco stores is the worst in the nation. Target is closing six local stores four hours early just to cut down how many hours people can steal from them.

The shoplifting craze can’t be surprising. The woke citizens voted for this law. What did they think would happen? A few “poor” people would avoid jail for stealing bread to feed their kids? The stolen swag is frequently sold, even overseas. Prop 47 created a new industry of crime, and the people voted it in.