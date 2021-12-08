CNN Responds to White House Pressure With Glowing Coverage of 5-Cent Drop in Gas Prices

Less than a week after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) was widely mocked for thanking Joe Biden for a two-cent drop in the average price of a gallon of gas, CNN decided it might as well get a taste of the humble pie by rhapsodizing about a five-cent decline in gas prices this week.

“During multiple segments, as well as an analysis piece published Tuesday, the liberal network touted the small price drop as ‘critical relief for household budgets,’ ‘a big economic relief for millions,’ and ‘offering glimmers of hope for inflation-weary Americans,'” reported Fox News on Wednesday. So naturally, CNN was sure to make the few people tuning in and reading its website know that Joe Biden’s raiding of the strategic oil reserves contributed to the drop.

The glowing coverage of the nominal drop in gas prices comes in the wake of revelations that the Biden administration is meeting with journalists “behind the scenes” to change how they are covering the supply chain crisis and other economic issues that have been hurting Biden’s approval ratings.

“The White House, not happy with the news media’s coverage of the supply chain and economy, has been working behind the scenes trying to reshape coverage in its favor,” reported CNN’s Oliver Darcy, who revealed that senior White House and administration officials had “been briefing major newsrooms over the past week.”

“I’m told the conversations have been productive,” Darcy added.

Clearly they were because they are already getting results. CNN may be in the tank for the Democrats, but celebrating a five-cent drop in gas prices is just sad and a transparent attempt at appeasing the White House, which is desperately trying to revive Biden’s poll numbers.

CNN anchor Don Lemon—who still hasn’t been suspended yet—similarly made a complete fool out of himself by cheering the nominal decline in gas prices.

“A big economic relief for millions of Americans who have been dealing with soaring energy prices. Costs at the pump, finally easing up. The national average for a gallon of regular falling to $3.35. The lowest since October. Just look at that. Ahhhhhhhhhhh,” Lemon squealed.

Gas prices have nearly doubled under Joe Biden. And Don Lemon is celebrating a five-cent drop and acting like Americans should be celebrating like they won the lottery.

“Can we just celebrate the good news for a minute? I’ll take it where I can get it,” he added.

“CNN’s Don Lemon does the White House’s bidding by praising the price of gas falling just 5 cents,” Nicholas Fondacaro of the Media Research Center observed on Twitter. “This is what the Biden administration wanted when they brought in media outlets to tell them how to spin the numbers.”

State-run media: CNN's Don Lemon does the White House's bidding by praising the price of gas falling just 5 cents. This is what the Biden administration wanted when they brought in media outlets to tell them how to spin the numbers. pic.twitter.com/q5aTak5rfx — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 8, 2021

As I’ve recently pointed out, in the wake of Chris Cuomo’s firing CNN’s leadership and anchors have repeatedly assured the public that journalistic ethics and standard practices are essential to the network. So I guess they’re not pretending that being the propaganda wing for the Biden White House is against their ethics and standard practices.

