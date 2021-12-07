The White House Is Working With Journalists to 'Reshape Coverage’ of Economy

Joe Biden is apparently taking yet another page out of Barack Obama’s playbook and is trying to influence how the “free press” is reporting on the economy in order to boost his approval ratings.

Barack Obama manipulated the media by telling them how to report on his policies in the news. His administration tried to discourage Fox News from reporting extensively on the Benghazi attack in 2012. His administration even attempted to put FCC monitors in newsrooms to determine how stories were selected, whether there was bias in reporting, and whether “critical information needs” were being met in what was a clear attempt to intimidate the media to be more friendly to the administration in its reporting.

And then there was that whole spying on the media thing.

Since Joe Biden has been resetting our nation back to the Obama-era status quo, he’s now working on similar efforts to manipulate the media to make him look better.

According to CNN’s media newsletter, the Biden administration is meeting with journalists “behind the scenes” to change the way they are covering the supply chain crisis and other economic issues that have been hurting Biden’s approval ratings.

“The White House, not happy with the news media’s coverage of the supply chain and economy, has been working behind the scenes trying to reshape coverage in its favor,” reports Oliver Darcy at CNN. “Senior White House and admin officials — including NEC Deputy Directors David Kamin and Bharat Ramamurti, along with Ports Envoy John Porcari — have been briefing major newsrooms over the past week, a source tells me.”

“The officials have been discussing with newsrooms trends pertaining to job creation, economic growth, supply chains, and more,” Darcy continued. “The basic argument that has been made: That the country’s economy is in much better shape than it was last year. I’m told the conversations have been productive, with anchors and reporters and producers getting to talk with the officials…”

Some news in @ReliableSources: Senior White House and admin officials have been holding briefings with major newsrooms over past week as they try to reshape economic coverage. https://t.co/s3tNP28Lae pic.twitter.com/REvVzLKlXv — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 7, 2021

Biden’s poor approval numbers and general incompetence when it comes to governing have destroyed not only his popularity but the Democrat brand, which threatens his party’s prospects in the midterm elections next year.