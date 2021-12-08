DEVELOPING: Grinch Torches Fox News 'All American Christmas Tree'

Talk about a hate crime.

The Fox News “All American Christmas Tree” is a symbol of everything the Globalist-Communist complex hates: patriotism, Christmas, and the U.S. of A.

But when your heart is black with hatred and the lust to destroy, such a target can prove too tempting to resist. Such was the case in the wee hours of this morning, when a despicable grinch set fire to the beloved symbol of all that is wholesome.

#BREAKING: The Fox News Christmas Tree is on fire in NYC pic.twitter.com/xfWdFgdQIS — Leonardo Puglisi (@Leo_Puglisi6) December 8, 2021

Who better than the victim of the hate crime to report on the case? Fox News:

The massive All-American Christmas Tree outside Fox News’ New York City headquarters was seriously damaged in a fire early Wednesday and police say they arrested the man accused of sparking the flames. Fox News security spotted the 49-year-old man climbing the 50-foot-tall tree at the center of Fox Square just after midnight. The Sixth Avenue and 48th Street location is in the heart of Midtown. NYPD officers arrived at the scene and saw the suspect running from the location. They took him into custody before filing charges. City firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze.

Hours later, the hosts of the Fox & Friends morning show were in a state of shock, disbelief, and righteous anger.

“Many people were saying, could it get, get any worse?” said Fox reporter Lawrence Jones. “Well, yeah, it’s going to continue to get worse until they stop defunding the police, until they stop having these progressive district attorneys, these liberal judges that believe that everyone should be back on the street. … And of course, this guy has a little rap sheet.”

“What kind of person tries to burn down a Christmas tree?” wondered veteran anchor Steve Doocy. “We have — we had — the biggest Christmas tree on Avenue of the Americas.” He then reassured viewers that “we’re trying to figure out how to bring back another Christmas tree as soon as possible, because it is a symbol. Last night it became a symbol of the safety issue in New York. It will become a symbol of the season once again, because … we’re bringing it back. We will not be deterred by a guy with a lighter.”

Related: Don’t Let the Door Hit You: America’s Worst Mayor Is Finally Leaving New York City—and Leaving It in Shambles

On its website, Fox stated that “The red, white and blue-themed tree was 50 feet high, decorated with 10,000 glass ornaments and 100,000 lights. It took workers 21 hours to assemble the decorations.” Here’s hoping they restore the tree to its former glory as soon as possible, so it can return to its job of giving cheer, pride, and joy to passers by during the holiday season.

This is a developing story. Please check back here for updates.