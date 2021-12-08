Just Don’t Call Them Conservative

One of the leading minds of the 20th century, Moe Howard, once remarked to his colleagues, “Every time you think, you weaken the nation.” And who would have thought those words would continue to echo through history the way they have, particularly in the last year.

It is not that the Left continues to find ways to weaken the nation that is so frightening. Well, okay, it is frightening, but we’re kind of getting used to it. Most of us realize that the Left is determined to fundamentally transform the Ship of State into the Ship of Fools. But what is truly amazing, if you are surprised by anything at this point, is the way Leftists cling to ideas, no matter how destructive those ideas may be, as a matter of principle.

As part of its “commitment” to the environment, the Left is pushing electric vehicles. The UN just finished what could loosely be defined as a summit about climate change, and Joe Biden recently went so far as to sneer that people with electric vehicles were not concerned rising gas prices. That, of course, is a slap in the face to the majority of Americans, for whom a new car purchase is just not in the cards right now. But there is a price to be paid for an EV, and not just the sticker price.

Things like cell phones, computers solar panels, and, yes, electric cars need metal to work. Specifically nickel, among others. With the push for more EVs, the demand for nickel is going up. Not by coincidence, a rain forest in the Philippines could be on its way to being destroyed to make way for the Rio Tuba nickel mine. About 9,000 acres have been put to the proverbial axe to mine nickel, which is then shipped to Japan. So apparently the Left believes we have to destroy the environment in order to save it.

Let’s talk education. Leftists have always been big believers in education and fight tirelessly against old white men who do not want to fund our children’s future. And because education is such a priority, the Los Angeles Unified School District has fired some 469 employees who had the temerity to question the ever-changing data and mixed message about COVID-19 and declined their vaccinations. And so a school district in what is fast becoming one of the most benighted communities in the nation is losing employees, making an already shaky system even less reliable and effective. So education is a priority…maybe?

And while we are at it, let us not forget these are the people who looked the other way with Toobin, and lionized a child predator shouting the n-word at during the chaos at Kenosha.

What do these things have in common? Both are excellent examples of the progressive mentality. There is a narrative, and the narrative must be preserved at all costs, along with privilege that comes with the narrative. And if rainforests get demolished or education suffers, well, that might all get cleaned up later, preferably by someone else. In the meantime, what matters is they do not look like conservatives, or even middle-of-the-road liberals.

If they were only embarrassing themselves, it would be almost funny. The fact that they will take the rest of us down with them is sobering. And the fact that they are so far gone that they cannot see what they have become is surreal.

